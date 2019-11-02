Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G

Fab chrizo for cooking
We love this chorizo it's got a great taste and a good price point. We use it to flavour soups, oven roasts and pasta bakes.
10-10
tHiS iS tHe BeSt ChOriZo i HaVe EvEr TaStEd..... AnD tAke It FrOm Me... Im SpAnIsH
Spanish salami is much better.
What happened ?
Tesco! What have you done? I have bought my Tesco Finest Extra Forte Spanish Chorizo from Tesco for years now. Disappointed to find that they appear to have changed supplier! Bad move, Tesco! This chorizo ring has lost its firmness and fiery taste. Please go back and renegotiate with your old supplier, it will pay off I’m sure.
Stay clear of this product!
The quality is quite poor, especially in comparison to the old one, which I have bought for years. I will not buy this anymore. Take it from me, I am Spanish. This is the worst I have ever tried!!!
Great Taste
Just the right amount of spice, perfect in my paella!