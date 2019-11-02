By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G

Tesco Finest Spanish Chorizo Ring 225G
£ 2.50
£1.12/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1914kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • Spanish dry cured pork sausage with paprika and garlic.
  • Traditionally dry cured pork sausage made with Pimenton de la Vera paprika and garlic for a rich, smoky flavour. Our chorizo comes from a family producer with over 70 years of experience. They’re based in the Spanish foothills of the Pyrenees and work with us to select prime cuts of pork from trusted Spanish farms. This attention to detail is why our chorizo has been approved by the Spanish Chorizo Consortium, which guarantees its quality and origin.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Paprika (2%), Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano.

Filled into natural EU casings.

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from Spain

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1914kJ / 462kcal861kJ / 208kcal
Fat40.3g18.1g
Saturates14.6g6.6g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.7g
Sugars0.9g0.4g
Fibre1.7g0.8g
Protein22.5g10.1g
Salt3.9g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Fab chrizo for cooking

5 stars

We love this chorizo it's got a great taste and a good price point. We use it to flavour soups, oven roasts and pasta bakes.

10-10

5 stars

tHiS iS tHe BeSt ChOriZo i HaVe EvEr TaStEd..... AnD tAke It FrOm Me... Im SpAnIsH

Spanish salami is much better.

1 stars

Spanish salami is much better.

What happened ?

2 stars

Tesco! What have you done? I have bought my Tesco Finest Extra Forte Spanish Chorizo from Tesco for years now. Disappointed to find that they appear to have changed supplier! Bad move, Tesco! This chorizo ring has lost its firmness and fiery taste. Please go back and renegotiate with your old supplier, it will pay off I’m sure.

Stay clear of this product!

1 stars

The quality is quite poor, especially in comparison to the old one, which I have bought for years. I will not buy this anymore. Take it from me, I am Spanish. This is the worst I have ever tried!!!

Great Taste

5 stars

Just the right amount of spice, perfect in my paella!

