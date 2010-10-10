Peperami Mini Original 10X10g

- Energy166kJ 40kcal2%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.41g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ
Product Description
- 10 Individually Wrapped Pork Salami Sausages
- Smoked pork salami sausage.
- Protein Kick‡
- ‡ High in protein.
- 30% less fat*
- *than standard Peperami recipe.
- Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat tasted smoke.
- Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
- 100% pork
- Ideal for lunchboxes
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 100g
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Inulin, Spices, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Beetroot Juice Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beech Wood Smoke, Made with 147g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.
Number of uses
10 stick = 1 portion
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI - Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Return to
- Question/ comments?
- Please e-mail to feedback@peperami.com
Net Contents
10 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g stick**
|%* per stick**
|Energy
|1662kJ
|166kJ
|-
|400kcal
|40kcal
|2%
|Fat
|31g
|3.1g
|4%
|Of which saturates
|13g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrates
|5.5g
|0.6g
|<1%
|Of which sugars
|1.8g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|26g
|2.6g
|5%
|Salt
|4.1g
|0.41g
|7%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**10 stick = 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019