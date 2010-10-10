By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami Mini Original 10X10g

£ 2.75
£2.75/100g
Per 10g stick:
  • Energy166kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ

Product Description

  • 10 Individually Wrapped Pork Salami Sausages
  • Smoked pork salami sausage.
  • Protein Kick‡
  • ‡ High in protein.
  • 30% less fat*
  • *than standard Peperami recipe.
  • Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat tasted smoke.
  • Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
  • 100% pork
  • Ideal for lunchboxes
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 100g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Inulin, Spices, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Beetroot Juice Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beech Wood Smoke, Made with 147g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.

Number of uses

10 stick = 1 portion

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI - Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Question/ comments?
  • Please e-mail to feedback@peperami.com

Net Contents

10 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g stick**%* per stick**
Energy 1662kJ166kJ
-400kcal40kcal2%
Fat 31g3.1g4%
Of which saturates 13g1.3g7%
Carbohydrates5.5g0.6g<1%
Of which sugars 1.8g<0.5g<1%
Protein 26g2.6g5%
Salt 4.1g0.41g7%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**10 stick = 1 portion---

