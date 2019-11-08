By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat 2 Roast Boneless Chicken Breasts 245G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.43/100g
Half of a pack contains
  • Energy195kcal 820kJ
    10%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ (159kcal)

Product Description

  • Cooked and roasted chicken breast fillets with a brown sugar marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Cooked and roasted chicken breast fillets with a brown sugar marinade. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. Looking for a midweek teatime treat? Choose our cooked boneless chicken breasts. For a quick, easy roast dinner simply heat the chicken breasts and serve with mashed potato, fresh vegetables and gravy. Or for a light lunch slice the chicken over a bed of salad with some baby potatoes and dressing. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Oven roasted
  • Selected chicken breast, filleted, and roasted for flavour
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 245g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil. Prepared from 103g of raw chicken breast fillet per 100g of roasted chicken breast fillet.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 23-25 mins.
Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Net Contents

245g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldHalf of a pack (123g)
Energy669kJ (159kcal) 820kJ (195kcal)
Fat6.6g8.1g
saturates2.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate2.1g2.6g
sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.9g28.1g
Salt0.6g0.7g

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Returned to driver as nearly out of date.

1 stars

I returned this item to the delivery man last week as it only had a couple of days shelf life. As I didn’t receive my receipt and can’t see the refund on my bank statement I can only presume that I haven’t received the refund.

Sure It’s good everything good at Tesco's

5 stars

Sure It’s good everything good at Tesco's

The quality was ok but the shelf life was poor, as

3 stars

The quality was ok but the shelf life was poor, as were several of my other purchase. I shop once a week and I don't want a poor shelf life e.g. to be consumed in 1 to 2 days.

Excellent quality Chicken. Did in the Oven with st

5 stars

Excellent quality Chicken. Did in the Oven with stuffing and Chips and mushy peas. Will definitely buy again. Love the no bones bit. Paul Southport.

Will not be picking this chicken.

2 stars

I purchased this chicken quite often and always enjoyed it, but recently it has completely changed and not for the better. I now find it stringy and a bit tough. I preferred it when it was UK chicken. Please go back to the original chicken and recipe,

tasty

3 stars

says 6 days PLUS only 2 days in date

Very versatile as they are pre-roasted.

5 stars

Bought these for ages. They go well with a salad or as a chicken roast dinner.

