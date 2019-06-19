Tesco Onion & Garlic Dip 200G

The dip I like and need is in a small round pot!
This is a splendid item to complete a meat sandwich
Yummy
Just fancied a dip for my celery and carrots Very enjoyable
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 243kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mayonnaise [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre], Soured Cream (Milk), Onion (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée (1%), Cornflour, Chive.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (50g)
|Energy
|1004kJ / 243kcal
|502kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|23.4g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
