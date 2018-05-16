We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Noodle Pots & Instant Snack Meals
Ready Meals
Microwave Ready Meals
Microwave Ready Meals
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Microwave Ready
Meals
(6)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Veetee
(1)
Filter by
Vesta
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
Low fat
(2)
Filter by
Halal
(1)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Veetee Plants & Rice Smokey Chipotle Non Carne 280G
Write a review
£2.00
£7.15/kg
Quantity controls
add Veetee Plants & Rice Smokey Chipotle Non Carne 280G to basket
Add
Tesco Cottage Pie With Root Vegetable Mash 300G
Write a review
£1.50
£5.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Cottage Pie With Root Vegetable Mash 300G to basket
Add
Tesco Chilli Con Carne 300G
Write a review
£1.50
£5.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chilli Con Carne 300G to basket
Add
Tesco Chicken Casserole 300G
Write a review
£1.50
£5.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chicken Casserole 300G to basket
Add
Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G
Write a review
£1.50
£5.00/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Sausage Casserole 300G to basket
Add
Vesta Chow Mein 152G
Write a review
Rest of
Savoury Instant Noodles
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£1.75
£11.52/kg
Quantity controls
add Vesta Chow Mein 152G to basket
Add
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(6)
Noodle Pots & Instant Snack Meals
(6)
Ready Meals
(6)
Microwave Ready Meals
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Veetee
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Source of fibre
(6)
Low sugar
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close