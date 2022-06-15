Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 400G

Love it, A big Family Favourite !!!
We love it, it's our favourite pasta dish, it's good quality but a bit expensive. We serve it with cheesy garlic flatbread for a main meal at least twice a week.
Only three bits of chicken!!
Not good value for money. Pack size reduced by 50g which is sneaky! (Did you think we wouldn’t notice, Tesco??) Tastes good, but there were only THREE small pieces of chicken in this portion! That CAN’T be right! I was ok with this because I don’t much like the texture of the chicken anyway, and it has very little taste, but I suspect most people would like a bit more! The sauce is tasty. You seriously need to up your game, Tesco. You are letting your customers down and they might well go elsewhere! Get a new Chairman! This one is pretty poor!
I use ready meals when I want minimum interruption to my day. I enjoy pasta as it is quick to eat and easy to cook
One of my favourite pasta bakes, I like the creamy sauce.
Great item, we split a pack between us for a light lunch
lovely taste , saves making it for one person
I find this lovely and tasty great when you want something quick just to pop in the microwave chilled or frozen
What little there is in here tastes really nice but they lowered the weight per portion and there is a LOT of sauce making the mass up here.
Excellent - tasty - quick to cook. Saved on the washing up too - ate it straight from the tray after a sprinkle of pepper.
Very nice indeed, plenty of sauce easy to cook.