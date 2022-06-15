We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 400G

Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2449kJ
582kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
16.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.6g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.33g

high

39%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Penne pasta in cheese sauce with sliced chicken breast and beechwood smoked streaky bacon topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • This Taste of Italy Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake is an ideal ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Creamy Cheddar sauce finished with chicken, smoked bacon and Cheddar A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Chicken Breast (11%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cooked Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy612kJ / 145kcal2449kJ / 582kcal
Fat4.2g16.7g
Saturates2.1g8.6g
Carbohydrate16.8g67.2g
Sugars1.7g6.9g
Fibre1.1g4.4g
Protein9.6g38.4g
Salt0.58g2.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Love it, A big Family Favourite !!!

5 stars

We love it, it's our favourite pasta dish, it's good quality but a bit expensive. We serve it with cheesy garlic flatbread for a main meal at least twice a week.

Only three bits of chicken!!

3 stars

Not good value for money. Pack size reduced by 50g which is sneaky! (Did you think we wouldn’t notice, Tesco??) Tastes good, but there were only THREE small pieces of chicken in this portion! That CAN’T be right! I was ok with this because I don’t much like the texture of the chicken anyway, and it has very little taste, but I suspect most people would like a bit more! The sauce is tasty. You seriously need to up your game, Tesco. You are letting your customers down and they might well go elsewhere! Get a new Chairman! This one is pretty poor!

I use ready meals when I want minimum interruption

5 stars

I use ready meals when I want minimum interruption to my day. I enjoy pasta as it is quick to eat and easy to cook

One of my favourite pasta bakes, I like the creamy

5 stars

One of my favourite pasta bakes, I like the creamy sauce.

Great item, we split a pack between us for a light

5 stars

Great item, we split a pack between us for a light lunch

Lovely

5 stars

lovely taste , saves making it for one person

Tasty

5 stars

I find this lovely and tasty great when you want something quick just to pop in the microwave chilled or frozen

This was a real shame.

2 stars

What little there is in here tastes really nice but they lowered the weight per portion and there is a LOT of sauce making the mass up here.

Tasty and quick

5 stars

Excellent - tasty - quick to cook. Saved on the washing up too - ate it straight from the tray after a sprinkle of pepper.

Easy

5 stars

Very nice indeed, plenty of sauce easy to cook.

