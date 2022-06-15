We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Korma & Pilau Rice 400G

4.9(7)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Korma & Pilau Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2675kJ
639kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
29.2g

high

42%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.6g

high

58%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.70g

medium

28%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy coconut curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder], Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (21%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin Seed, Ginger Powder, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Pimento Powder, Basil, Bay Leaf Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom Powder, Oregano, Garlic Powder], Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nut, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cardamom Powder, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Mace, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Snap the compartments in half, place the chicken korma on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins.
Snap the compartments in half. Place the chicken korma in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy669kJ / 160kcal2675kJ / 639kcal
Fat7.3g29.2g
Saturates2.9g11.6g
Carbohydrate14.4g57.6g
Sugars2.2g8.8g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein8.2g32.8g
Salt0.43g1.70g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Chicken pieces were quite big and korma sauce was

4 stars

Chicken pieces were quite big and korma sauce was good

Great Meal easily prepared

5 stars

Great meal with easy cooking instructions. Strong flavour and very filling. I rate this highly.

Size has reduced by 12 percent

5 stars

I enjoy this meal BUT the size has reduced from 450g to 400g presumably to maintain the price. That's a hidden price rise. Tesco can't keep reducing the size of everything. Some would prefer a price rise and the size of the meal to remain

Great quantity, great quality, great taste!

5 stars

Great quantity, great quality, great taste!

I can only eat small meals and even this curry tho

5 stars

I can only eat small meals and even this curry though it was very nice 😋 lots of chicken and tasty rice was still to much for me would recommend this product for other mild curry lovers

Very tasty

5 stars

Good quality plenty of chicken chunks and vet good favour quick easy microwave dinner

This is very creamy and is delicious.. Makes a fan

5 stars

This is very creamy and is delicious.. Makes a fantastic quick and wholesome meal teamed with a naan bread.

