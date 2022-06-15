Tesco Chicken Korma & Pilau Rice 400G

Chicken pieces were quite big and korma sauce was
Great Meal easily prepared
Great meal with easy cooking instructions. Strong flavour and very filling. I rate this highly.
Size has reduced by 12 percent
I enjoy this meal BUT the size has reduced from 450g to 400g presumably to maintain the price. That's a hidden price rise. Tesco can't keep reducing the size of everything. Some would prefer a price rise and the size of the meal to remain
Great quantity, great quality, great taste!
I can only eat small meals and even this curry tho
Very tasty
Good quality plenty of chicken chunks and vet good favour quick easy microwave dinner
This is very creamy and is delicious.. Makes a fan
