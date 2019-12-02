Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

Disappointing
Currently eating this and had to stop to write a review as it’s completely bland, no flavour at all, tastes like I’ve just boiled some dry noodles and I’m eating them straight from the water filled pan! This recipe need a major overhaul
Tasteless
How can you create something so tasteless ? Did Your development team really taste this and think mmmm that’s a good likeness to a chow mein ! Sorry, awfull.
Tasteless and bland
Disappointed with this meal it was tasteless, bland and didn’t taste anything like Chow Mein but the chicken was moist. Waste of money and if I could take it back I would.
Dont do it.
Revolting, followed the instructions completely. Three mouthfuls and I lost my appetite. Very, very disappointed.
Yummy!
I love this ready meal, it's tasty, with a good amount of chicken, and less than 40g of carbs!
Meh
For a microwave meal it isnt bad. Tastes, meh.
Very tasty
Very tasty and perfect portion.
Tasteless rubbish
I cooked it carefully according to instructions, but was immediately disappointed by its appearance on the plate: a watery, slimy mass of muddy-looking worms, quite off-putting. Eating it brought more disappointment for the complete lack of taste. Well, perhaps the chicken tasted very faintly of chicken, but everything else tasted of nothing, absolutely nothing. With eyes closed it was impossible to tell if one was eating noodle, cabbage, mushroom, whatever. Completely unappetizing: I threw most of it away.
limp cabbage and noodles
this was just noodles and limp bits of cabbage, with a couple of bits of chicken,so disappointing I won't be buying it again
Certainly not a taste of China
Came home from uni and just wanted a quick, easy and delicious meal for myself but ended up with an inedible pile of thin noodles, questionable veg and about 5 chunks of chicken throughout. Really disappointed in Tesco for this one, a taste of China? I think not.