Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1675kJ 398kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked noodles with chicken breast pieces and vegetables in a shiitake mushroom and sesame sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Fine noodles dressed in a savoury shiitake mushroom and sesame sauce
  • A taste of China
  • Fine noodles dressed in a savoury sesame sauce with shiitake mushrooms
  • Made using chicken from Thailand
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Noodles, Chicken Breast (26%), Bean Sprouts, Savoy Cabbage (6%), Black Fungus (5%), Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Water, Rice Wine, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Ginger, Cornflour, Garlic, Soya Bean, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Chicken Extract, Tomato Concentrate, Chilli Purée, Tomato Purée, Wheat, Rice Vinegar, Fermented Black Soya Bean, Mushroom Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour, Shiitake Mushroom Powder, Garlic Purée, Malted Barley, Garlic Powder, Garlic Concentrate, Lemon Peel Powder, Garlic Oil.

Cooked Noodles contains: Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by ‘use by’ date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn garden City
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (372g**)
Energy450kJ / 107kcal1675kJ / 398kcal
Fat3.1g11.5g
Saturates0.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate10.3g38.3g
Sugars1.6g6.0g
Fibre1.6g6.0g
Protein8.7g32.3g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

28 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Disappointing

1 stars

Currently eating this and had to stop to write a review as it’s completely bland, no flavour at all, tastes like I’ve just boiled some dry noodles and I’m eating them straight from the water filled pan! This recipe need a major overhaul

Tasteless

1 stars

How can you create something so tasteless ? Did Your development team really taste this and think mmmm that’s a good likeness to a chow mein ! Sorry, awfull.

Tasteless and bland

2 stars

Disappointed with this meal it was tasteless, bland and didn’t taste anything like Chow Mein but the chicken was moist. Waste of money and if I could take it back I would.

Dont do it.

1 stars

Revolting, followed the instructions completely. Three mouthfuls and I lost my appetite. Very, very disappointed.

Yummy!

5 stars

I love this ready meal, it's tasty, with a good amount of chicken, and less than 40g of carbs!

Meh

3 stars

For a microwave meal it isnt bad. Tastes, meh.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and perfect portion.

Tasteless rubbish

1 stars

I cooked it carefully according to instructions, but was immediately disappointed by its appearance on the plate: a watery, slimy mass of muddy-looking worms, quite off-putting. Eating it brought more disappointment for the complete lack of taste. Well, perhaps the chicken tasted very faintly of chicken, but everything else tasted of nothing, absolutely nothing. With eyes closed it was impossible to tell if one was eating noodle, cabbage, mushroom, whatever. Completely unappetizing: I threw most of it away.

limp cabbage and noodles

2 stars

this was just noodles and limp bits of cabbage, with a couple of bits of chicken,so disappointing I won't be buying it again

Certainly not a taste of China

1 stars

Came home from uni and just wanted a quick, easy and delicious meal for myself but ended up with an inedible pile of thin noodles, questionable veg and about 5 chunks of chicken throughout. Really disappointed in Tesco for this one, a taste of China? I think not.

