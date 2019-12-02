Tesco Finest Roast Chicken & Pancetta Bake 400G

Far too much black pepper.
I have been buying this meal for a few years now and always enjoyed it but over the past couple of months I've noticed quite a change in the taste. The black pepper on top of the potatoes is very overpowering and there's far too much of it. It used to be a subtle flavour which blended well with the other ingredients but now my tongue feels quite sore after eating the meal and I'm sorry to say I'll be looking for an alternative to what was a lovely lunch at one time.
Lovely rich sauce
Use magnifying glass so you can find the chicken
It't not topped with potato.. it's nearly all potato. False and misleading information which should by rights be referred to trading standards... and you have the cheeks to brand it as "finest".
Highly recommended
Delicious. Rich and tasty and a lovely supper served with some vegetables. Not very healthy but great as an indulgent treat!
Good for the price
Good for the price. Myself and my partner can share one and bulk the meal out with vegetables or salad
Perfection on a plate.
Well constructed ready meal and absolutely delicious.Well done Tesco.
Very tasty
This is one of the best ready meals in the finest* range, easy to cook and tastes gourmet. Always keep a couple in my freezer for emergencies!
Scrumptious
This had not been stocked in my last two visits & I feared it may no longer be available. So I was very happy to buy my favourite ready meal in the Tesco Finest range today.
lovely texture
I always buy this
My favourite of all the finest ready meals - good quality, tasty and unusual. Highly recommended.