Tesco Finest Roast Chicken & Pancetta Bake 400G

£ 3.50
  • Energy2725kJ 652kcal
    33%
  • Fat35.9g
    51%
  • Saturates12.7g
    64%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 729kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled roast chicken in a creamy sauce with Pancetta and Mature Emmental cheese, topped with roasted potatoes.
  • Chicken with garlic & nutmeg cured pancetta in a white wine sauce, topped with nutty Emmental cheese. Succulent roast chicken is paired with spiced pancetta, expertly cured for us in Italy using fragrant garlic, nutmeg and spicy white pepper. White wine lightens the rich cream sauce, while golden roast potatoes topped with mature Emmental add an irresistible crunch.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Roast Potato, Chicken (21%), Cream (Milk), Onion, White Wine, Pancetta (3.5%), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Water, Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Salt, Rosemary, Bay Leaf.

Roast Potato contains: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Black Pepper.

Pancetta contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Spices, Curing Salts (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dextrose, Coriander, Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy729kJ / 174kcal2725kJ / 652kcal
Fat9.6g35.9g
Saturates3.4g12.7g
Carbohydrate11.6g43.4g
Sugars2.3g8.6g
Fibre1.4g5.2g
Protein9.7g36.3g
Salt0.6g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 374g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Far too much black pepper.

2 stars

I have been buying this meal for a few years now and always enjoyed it but over the past couple of months I've noticed quite a change in the taste. The black pepper on top of the potatoes is very overpowering and there's far too much of it. It used to be a subtle flavour which blended well with the other ingredients but now my tongue feels quite sore after eating the meal and I'm sorry to say I'll be looking for an alternative to what was a lovely lunch at one time.

Lovely rich sauce

4 stars

Lovely rich sauce

Use magnifying glass so you can find the chicken

1 stars

It't not topped with potato.. it's nearly all potato. False and misleading information which should by rights be referred to trading standards... and you have the cheeks to brand it as "finest".

Highly recommended

5 stars

Delicious. Rich and tasty and a lovely supper served with some vegetables. Not very healthy but great as an indulgent treat!

Good for the price

4 stars

Good for the price. Myself and my partner can share one and bulk the meal out with vegetables or salad

Perfection on a plate.

5 stars

Well constructed ready meal and absolutely delicious.Well done Tesco.

Very tasty

5 stars

This is one of the best ready meals in the finest* range, easy to cook and tastes gourmet. Always keep a couple in my freezer for emergencies!

Scrumptious

5 stars

This had not been stocked in my last two visits & I feared it may no longer be available. So I was very happy to buy my favourite ready meal in the Tesco Finest range today.

lovely texture

5 stars

I always buy this

My favourite of all the finest ready meals - good

5 stars

My favourite of all the finest ready meals - good quality, tasty and unusual. Highly recommended.

