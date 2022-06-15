Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 400G

Nice comfort food
Wanted something easy to cook as been ill. Did few vegetables and found it very filling. Really enjoyed and would buy again. Dumplings nice and fluffy.
Yes good quality really tasty.Nice as a snack or as a meal with accompaniments
Dissapointed for reason above
Unfortunately , my. Sight is extremely poor and the ingredients are too small for me to read , so it had garlic in , which I can’t eat , so was thrown straight in bin . They need to be much larger for poor sighted people.
Pleasantly surprised!
This was a substitute and I was pleasantly surprised. It's not a huge portion and the dumplings looked stodgy but inside they were really light and fluffy. Decent amount of chicken and you could always add a few veg if you wanted to make it a larger portion. A good standby as sometimes I am unable to stand too long cooking.
Very tasty plenty for one buy it every order
The bigger one would be better, seems constantly out of stock just lately.
For hard days.
An excellent comfort food for when you need it but haven't the time or energy to cook.
Let's see, you took 50g away & increased the price all at the same time (yes I know you did that to most of your 450g range). So guess what, 2 stars off !!!
very enjoyable
A very filling meal a lot off rich gravy a good a mount of vegetables and chicken
Chicken casserole
Very tasty. Plenty of chicken