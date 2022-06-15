We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 400G

4.1(35)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Casserole & Dumplings 400G
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2036kJ
485kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
20.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.22g

high

37%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Shredded chicken in vegetable gravy with beef suet dumplings.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Pulled Chicken cooked in a rich gravy with beef suet dumplings
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Dumplings (17%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Beef Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Rapeseed Oil], Cooked Chicken (17%), Carrot, Swede, Onion, Cornflour, Leek, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent ( Amidated Pectin), Salt, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Corn Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Thyme, Onion Concentrate, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 4 mins 30 secs (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 1 min 30 secs (800W) / 1 min (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow try to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

35 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Nice comfort food

5 stars

Wanted something easy to cook as been ill. Did few vegetables and found it very filling. Really enjoyed and would buy again. Dumplings nice and fluffy.

Yes good quality really tasty.Nice as a snack or a

5 stars

Yes good quality really tasty.Nice as a snack or as a meal with accompaniments

Dissapointed for reason above

3 stars

Unfortunately , my. Sight is extremely poor and the ingredients are too small for me to read , so it had garlic in , which I can’t eat , so was thrown straight in bin . They need to be much larger for poor sighted people.

Pleasantly surprised!

4 stars

This was a substitute and I was pleasantly surprised. It's not a huge portion and the dumplings looked stodgy but inside they were really light and fluffy. Decent amount of chicken and you could always add a few veg if you wanted to make it a larger portion. A good standby as sometimes I am unable to stand too long cooking.

Very tasty plenty for one buy it every order

5 stars

Very tasty plenty for one buy it every order

The bigger one would be better, seems constantly o

5 stars

The bigger one would be better, seems constantly out of stock just lately.

For hard days.

5 stars

An excellent comfort food for when you need it but haven't the time or energy to cook.

Let's see, you took 50g away & increased the price

3 stars

Let's see, you took 50g away & increased the price all at the same time (yes I know you did that to most of your 450g range). So guess what, 2 stars off !!!

very enjoyable

5 stars

A very filling meal a lot off rich gravy a good a mount of vegetables and chicken

Chicken casserole

5 stars

Very tasty. Plenty of chicken

1-10 of 35 reviews

