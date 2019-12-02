By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ham Hock Leek & Potato Gratin 400G

4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Ham Hock Leek & Potato Gratin 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2207kJ 528kcal
    26%
  • Fat29.5g
    42%
  • Saturates16.2g
    81%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt3.5g
    58%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 585kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Ham hock in a Cheddar cheese sauce with sliced potato and leek with a cheese & ciabatta style breadcrumb.
  • We use Wiltshire cured ham, and add a sauce made with the mustard, fresh leeks and mature Cheddar and double cream. Slices of potato and a seasoned, toasted parsley crumb create a golden, crispy gratin finish.
  • Wiltshire cured ham in a rich, silky Cheddar and mustard sauce, with a crunchy parsley topping.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Potato (30%), Whole Milk, Ham Hock (18%), Double Cream (Milk), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Leek (5%), Onion, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Black Mustard Seed, Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Sugar, White Pepper, Yeast, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Caramel Syrup, Paprika, Black Pepper.

Ham Hock contains: Pork, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy585kJ / 140kcal2207kJ / 528kcal
Fat7.8g29.5g
Saturates4.3g16.2g
Carbohydrate9.6g36.1g
Sugars1.6g6.0g
Fibre0.9g3.4g
Protein7.4g27.9g
Salt0.9g3.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 377g.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Different recipe

3 stars

They have changed the recipe more potatoes less ham hock.Really disappointed because I used to love this meal but it's just ok now.

Not as good as it was....

1 stars

My eldery Dad liked these but they have changed and he says its mainly potato now!

Easy meal

5 stars

Full of ham,could do with a bit more potato,easy meal. Freeze well

appealing box and satisfying meal

4 stars

good freezer and handy addition to the food store

very tasty

5 stars

I regularly purchase this gratin

Quick and easy meal.

4 stars

This ham hock is quick to cook and very tasty especially when you don't feel like cooking.

A very filling tasty meal with plenty of all ingr

5 stars

A very filling tasty meal with plenty of all ingredients my personal favourite

