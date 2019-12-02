Tesco Finest Ham Hock Leek & Potato Gratin 400G

Different recipe
They have changed the recipe more potatoes less ham hock.Really disappointed because I used to love this meal but it's just ok now.
Not as good as it was....
My eldery Dad liked these but they have changed and he says its mainly potato now!
Easy meal
Full of ham,could do with a bit more potato,easy meal. Freeze well
appealing box and satisfying meal
good freezer and handy addition to the food store
very tasty
I regularly purchase this gratin
Quick and easy meal.
This ham hock is quick to cook and very tasty especially when you don't feel like cooking.
A very filling tasty meal with plenty of all ingredients my personal favourite