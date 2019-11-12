Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 300G

A bit pricey but delicious
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 82kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (76%), Onion, Apple (13%), Redcurrant Jelly [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)], Red Wine, Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
MICROWAVE Chilled: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W & 900W 3 mins 30 secs Stir re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (143g)
|Energy
|346kJ / 82kcal
|495kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|17.9g
|Sugars
|12.2g
|17.5g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|5.9g
|Protein
|1.4g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwave heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
