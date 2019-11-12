By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 300G

5(1)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

½ of a pack
  • Energy495kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded red cabbage, apple and redcurrant jelly with red wine and spices.
  • Sweet & Crunchy Dressed with redcurrant jelly, red wine and warming spices
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (76%), Onion, Apple (13%), Redcurrant Jelly [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate)], Red Wine, Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
MICROWAVE Chilled: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W & 900W 3 mins 30 secs Stir re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (143g)
Energy346kJ / 82kcal495kJ / 118kcal
Fat2.1g3.0g
Saturates1.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate12.5g17.9g
Sugars12.2g17.5g
Fibre4.1g5.9g
Protein1.4g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit pricey but delicious

5 stars

