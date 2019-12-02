By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 400G

3(20)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2272kJ 544kcal
    27%
  • Fat31.8g
    45%
  • Saturates15.6g
    78%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt2.9g
    48%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 598kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon, smoked haddock and king prawns in a cheese sauce topped with fresh mashed potato and Cheddar cheese.
  • Generous chunks of salmon, smoked haddock and king prawns in a velvety mature Cheddar sauce. We use the most succulent fish for our pie, which of course deserves the very best sauce. Our experts use fish stock, white wine and a mature West country Cheddar to give it lots of depth, richness and creaminess, with chopped chives and a hint of tangy Dijon mustard to add a little kick. Fluffy British Maris Piper mash finishes the dish beautifully.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Salmon (Fish) (12%), Haddock (Fish) (12%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, King Prawn (Crustacean) (3.5%), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Salt, Chive, Cod (Fish), Plaice (Fish), Black Mustard Seed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Corn Starch, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Pepper Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw fish.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g**)
Energy598kJ / 143kcal2272kJ / 544kcal
Fat8.4g31.8g
Saturates4.1g15.6g
Carbohydrate8.9g33.7g
Sugars1.2g4.6g
Fibre1.0g3.7g
Protein7.6g29.0g
Salt0.8g2.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 380g.--

Safety information

Safety information

20 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

really good

5 stars

great, its the perfect dinner

The best shop bought fish pie I’ve ever had tasty

5 stars

The best shop bought fish pie I’ve ever had tasty creamy plenty of fish and king prawns

Perfect and creamy

5 stars

I wasnt expecting much from a ready prepared meal. However the flavour is rich and creamy and the potato is fluffy with a perfectly delightful crunch on the top. There is a decent amount of meat in the pie although it depends, I dont know if it's been reduced or if I just bought one with less in last time. But in general if I cant be bothered to cook and I want an easy fish pie, this is perfect.

too salty

1 stars

last week I ordered 2 and they were very salty,we ate them but 20 min later we wished we hadn't

Yummy!!

4 stars

Lovely fish pie and far superior to other more expensive products from rival supermarkets. We buy this regularly and freeze if necessary. Tends to need more salt for us.

Only 2 prawns in it!!!!

3 stars

3 stars

Found it to be very salty

2 stars

2 stars

Best fish pie ever!

5 stars

I have tried many fish pies and this one is by far the best.Lovely flavours, packed with lots of fish and a couple of big prawns. The mash on top is buttery and creamy , just delicious

Good tast but not much fish.

3 stars

Tasty but didn’t find much fish. 1 prawn and little bit of salmon. Nice tast though.

Tastiest supermarket fish pie

4 stars

My wife and I have tried a few fish pies from different supermarkets and this is by far the best. Decent amount of fish and not too much mash like some of them. Very tasty with peas or runner beans.

