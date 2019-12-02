Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 400G

really good
great, its the perfect dinner
The best shop bought fish pie I’ve ever had tasty
The best shop bought fish pie I’ve ever had tasty creamy plenty of fish and king prawns
Perfect and creamy
I wasnt expecting much from a ready prepared meal. However the flavour is rich and creamy and the potato is fluffy with a perfectly delightful crunch on the top. There is a decent amount of meat in the pie although it depends, I dont know if it's been reduced or if I just bought one with less in last time. But in general if I cant be bothered to cook and I want an easy fish pie, this is perfect.
too salty
last week I ordered 2 and they were very salty,we ate them but 20 min later we wished we hadn't
Yummy!!
Lovely fish pie and far superior to other more expensive products from rival supermarkets. We buy this regularly and freeze if necessary. Tends to need more salt for us.
Only 2 prawns in it!!!!
Found it to be very salty
Best fish pie ever!
I have tried many fish pies and this one is by far the best.Lovely flavours, packed with lots of fish and a couple of big prawns. The mash on top is buttery and creamy , just delicious
Good tast but not much fish.
Tasty but didn’t find much fish. 1 prawn and little bit of salmon. Nice tast though.
Tastiest supermarket fish pie
My wife and I have tried a few fish pies from different supermarkets and this is by far the best. Decent amount of fish and not too much mash like some of them. Very tasty with peas or runner beans.