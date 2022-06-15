Tesco Bangers & Mash 400G

Good
Very good thanks I buy most weeks
Excellent. if not available pse substitute for Tes
Excellent. if not available pse substitute for Tescos SAUSAGES and mash. Thanks
very good food
very good taste of the bangers,needs longer shelf life
medium
low
low
medium
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Pork Sausages (20%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Parsley, Mace, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Sage, Nutmeg], Water, Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, White Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Sausages filled into natural casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/ 5 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/900W 9 mins / 8 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for another 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Made using British pork.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4.7 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Very good thanks I buy most weeks
Excellent. if not available pse substitute for Tescos SAUSAGES and mash. Thanks
very good taste of the bangers,needs longer shelf life