Tesco Bangers & Mash 400G

4.7(3)
Tesco Bangers & Mash 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1636kJ
389kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

low

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.73g

medium

29%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 2 Pork sausages in an onion gravy served with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Succulent British pork sausages with a sweet onion gravy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Cooked Pork Sausages (20%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Parsley, Mace, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Sage, Nutmeg], Water, Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Sausages filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/ 5 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 9 mins / 8 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for another 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times on both compartments.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidty.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Good

5 stars

Very good thanks I buy most weeks

Excellent. if not available pse substitute for Tes

4 stars

Excellent. if not available pse substitute for Tescos SAUSAGES and mash. Thanks

very good food

5 stars

very good taste of the bangers,needs longer shelf life

