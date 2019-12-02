Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G

Less STARCHY FOODS PLEASE!!!
Would be nice if Tesco could cater a lot more for diabetics all foods are so starchy! I’m 76 and cannot cook for myself and am diabetic!
Not recommended
The cottage pie was okay but had a very mild taste, I think that was due to the very thin layer of beef on the bottom and loads of potato on top. I don't think it is worth the price and I wouldn't buy it again.
Would buy again
One the best cottage pies ive tasted have thos often
Not tasty anymore
Iv been buying this finest cottage pie for quite a few years and iv noticed the quality has been going down on it, first of all the flavouring of the beef changed and it tasted like cheap meat, now a couple of years on the flavour has changed yet again and its being loaded with garlic, I’m not a lover of garlic so this pie used to be my “go to dish” which I knew I could eat at any time as I’m a very picky eater, so why on earth have they put garlic into a cottage pie I will never know, that’s another pie off my list
Very Poor
Poor quality. Had to search for meat.
excellent cottage pie with lean beef and crunchy t
excellent cottage pie with lean beef and crunchy topping
Absolutely not the "finest".
Not your finest. Tasteless and won't buy again,
tasty
These are very nice.Good taste and good quality.
Disappointed
Very disappointing. At least nine tenths was potato, barely 2mm of meat in the bottom. Wouldn't normally buy cottage pie ready made but trusted finest to be better than most. Obviously not.
Not always flavoursome.
Not of a consistent standard, sometimes excellent, but other times no flavour and mostly potato as ours was today !