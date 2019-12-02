By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G

3(13)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1866kJ 444kcal
    22%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in a vegetable gravy topped with mashed potato and parsley breadcrumb.
  • Classic dishes demand the best ingredients. Our cottage pie is made with British beef, simmered with a full bodied red wine. British Maris Pipers make light, fluffy mash, which we enrich with cream and butter. A toasted parsley crumb gives a crispy finish.Tender beef simmered with red wine and a kick of Dijon mustard for lots of rich, intense flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Mashed Potato (47%), Beef (32%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Wine, Onion, Cornflour, Carrot, Leek, Beef Extract, Celery, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Black Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Parsley, Thyme, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Yeast, Ginger Purée, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Caramel Syrup, Paprika, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Garlic Extract.

 

Mashed Potato contains Potato, Single Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Salt, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30-35 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (390g**)
Energy478kJ / 114kcal1866kJ / 444kcal
Fat4.0g15.6g
Saturates1.9g7.4g
Carbohydrate12.2g47.6g
Sugars1.7g6.5g
Fibre0.9g3.4g
Protein6.8g26.6g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

13 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Less STARCHY FOODS PLEASE!!!

1 stars

Would be nice if Tesco could cater a lot more for diabetics all foods are so starchy! I’m 76 and cannot cook for myself and am diabetic!

Not recommended

3 stars

The cottage pie was okay but had a very mild taste, I think that was due to the very thin layer of beef on the bottom and loads of potato on top. I don't think it is worth the price and I wouldn't buy it again.

Would buy again

5 stars

One the best cottage pies ive tasted have thos often

Not tasty anymore

2 stars

Iv been buying this finest cottage pie for quite a few years and iv noticed the quality has been going down on it, first of all the flavouring of the beef changed and it tasted like cheap meat, now a couple of years on the flavour has changed yet again and its being loaded with garlic, I’m not a lover of garlic so this pie used to be my “go to dish” which I knew I could eat at any time as I’m a very picky eater, so why on earth have they put garlic into a cottage pie I will never know, that’s another pie off my list

Very Poor

2 stars

Poor quality. Had to search for meat.

excellent cottage pie with lean beef and crunchy t

5 stars

excellent cottage pie with lean beef and crunchy topping

Absolutely not the "finest".

1 stars

Not your finest. Tasteless and won't buy again,

tasty

5 stars

These are very nice.Good taste and good quality.

Disappointed

2 stars

Very disappointing. At least nine tenths was potato, barely 2mm of meat in the bottom. Wouldn't normally buy cottage pie ready made but trusted finest to be better than most. Obviously not.

Not always flavoursome.

3 stars

Not of a consistent standard, sometimes excellent, but other times no flavour and mostly potato as ours was today !

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

