Tesco Butter Chicken With Pilau Rice 400G

4.6(8)
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2412kJ
575kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
23.9g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.4g

high

57%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.63g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and butter sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs, we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy tomato and butter curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (21%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Snap the compartments in half. Place the butter chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins 30 secs/ 900W 5 mins
Snap the compartments in half.
Place the butter chicken in the microwave and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Then heat both compartments on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (370g**)
Energy652kJ / 155kcal2412kJ / 575kcal
Fat6.5g23.9g
Saturates3.1g11.4g
Carbohydrate15.9g58.8g
Sugars2.3g8.5g
Fibre1.2g4.3g
Protein7.8g28.9g
Salt0.44g1.63g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 370g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

It was very good quality I used it as my main meal

5 stars

It was very good quality I used it as my main meal Quick and easy to prepare when you have been busy all day

TASTY

5 stars

- Great quality - Great flavour - Really tasty - A family favourite in our house

Delicious

5 stars

Very good quality .Excellent price and absolutely delicious.

Simple weekly treat

5 stars

Excellent, tasty and quick to cook. Just add a poppadum and mango chutney.

Happy

5 stars

Was good quality always buy it

Underhand ‘price’ increase 😡

2 stars

This meal tastes great but Tesco is running a con. With no warning they dropped the weight of the product from 450 to 400g but maintained the price. This is underhand. Why couldn’t they have the integrity to just increase the price if they needed to without being sneaky and hoping we wouldn’t know

Just love tesco butter chicken with pilau rice,one

5 stars

Just love tesco butter chicken with pilau rice,one of my favourite meals

Yummy

5 stars

I am glad I selected this ready meal If you like curries you'll love this - it's mild and full of flavour with fragrant and spicy rice. The chicken curry itself being mild with touch of coconut and butter. All in all a very nice allrounder meal Tesco Buttery Chicken .... bring it on

