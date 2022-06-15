Tesco Butter Chicken With Pilau Rice 400G

It was very good quality I used it as my main meal
It was very good quality I used it as my main meal Quick and easy to prepare when you have been busy all day
TASTY
- Great quality - Great flavour - Really tasty - A family favourite in our house
Delicious
Very good quality .Excellent price and absolutely delicious.
Simple weekly treat
Excellent, tasty and quick to cook. Just add a poppadum and mango chutney.
Happy
Was good quality always buy it
Underhand ‘price’ increase 😡
This meal tastes great but Tesco is running a con. With no warning they dropped the weight of the product from 450 to 400g but maintained the price. This is underhand. Why couldn’t they have the integrity to just increase the price if they needed to without being sneaky and hoping we wouldn’t know
Just love tesco butter chicken with pilau rice,one
Just love tesco butter chicken with pilau rice,one of my favourite meals
Yummy
I am glad I selected this ready meal If you like curries you'll love this - it's mild and full of flavour with fragrant and spicy rice. The chicken curry itself being mild with touch of coconut and butter. All in all a very nice allrounder meal Tesco Buttery Chicken .... bring it on