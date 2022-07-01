Tesco Beef Lasagne 750G

Quick meal stanby freezer frendly
Was OK for a quick to prepare meal needed veg or salad to accompany it good for a freezer standby but not particularly tastfull
Not a bad lasagne......
We use one of these between 3 of us - served with a large salad and garlic bread. During the final 5 or so minutes of cooking, we add some extra grated cheese on top and allow it to melt/brown off. Perfect!!!
Next best thing
It very very good, nearly as nice as the Finest Lasagne (which wasn’t available)
Found it very bland.
Good Buy
For the price, this lasagne is lovely. Great flavour, not sloppy as some lasagne can be and is enough for two people. Buy it two or three times a month, good value meal.
Perfectly acceptable ready made Lasagne
These are a great quick fix for supper. Ofc they are not a patch on mamma’s home made Lasagne, they’re cheap n cheerful and good value. I sprinkle some extra cheese on top before cooking
Great, tasty quick meal.
Really great quality- tastes great. Ideal for a quick easy meal, straightforward and no messing.
Poor
Very poor quality. The lasagne that has been discontiued was much better.
loved it with more grated cheese I added.
I love a good ready meal. Just added more grated cheese on top and it was a fab lunch. Tomato taste was on the fruity side. Liked that.
Full of meat and delicious tomato sauce
Lasagna is a family favourite. We love this one from Tesco. Lots of meat and rich tomato sauce so it's not at all dry. The pasta is perfect and the cheese tastes delicious. I could eat this all day.