Tesco Beef Lasagne 750G

4.2(17)Write a review
Tesco Beef Lasagne 750G
£ 3.50
£4.67/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1991kJ
475kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
21.4g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.0g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.43g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta layered between minced beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese.
  • Beef Lasagne in a rich red wine sauce with creamy béchamel make this an ideal ready meal for 2 people. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • A Taste of Italy Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel.
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Tomato, Water, Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Red Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Marjoram, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whey (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 11 mins / 900W 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 17 mins 30 secs / 900W 13 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (375g)
Energy531kJ / 127kcal1991kJ / 475kcal
Fat5.7g21.4g
Saturates2.7g10.0g
Carbohydrate10.4g38.9g
Sugars2.1g7.7g
Fibre1.1g3.9g
Protein8.0g29.8g
Salt0.38g1.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
17 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Quick meal stanby freezer frendly

3 stars

Was OK for a quick to prepare meal needed veg or salad to accompany it good for a freezer standby but not particularly tastfull

Not a bad lasagne......

4 stars

We use one of these between 3 of us - served with a large salad and garlic bread. During the final 5 or so minutes of cooking, we add some extra grated cheese on top and allow it to melt/brown off. Perfect!!!

Next best thing

4 stars

It very very good, nearly as nice as the Finest Lasagne (which wasn’t available)

Found it very bland.

2 stars

Found it very bland.

Good Buy

5 stars

For the price, this lasagne is lovely. Great flavour, not sloppy as some lasagne can be and is enough for two people. Buy it two or three times a month, good value meal.

Perfectly acceptable ready made Lasagne

4 stars

These are a great quick fix for supper. Ofc they are not a patch on mamma’s home made Lasagne, they’re cheap n cheerful and good value. I sprinkle some extra cheese on top before cooking

Great, tasty quick meal.

5 stars

Really great quality- tastes great. Ideal for a quick easy meal, straightforward and no messing.

Poor

1 stars

Very poor quality. The lasagne that has been discontiued was much better.

loved it with more grated cheese I added.

4 stars

I love a good ready meal. Just added more grated cheese on top and it was a fab lunch. Tomato taste was on the fruity side. Liked that.

Full of meat and delicious tomato sauce

5 stars

Lasagna is a family favourite. We love this one from Tesco. Lots of meat and rich tomato sauce so it's not at all dry. The pasta is perfect and the cheese tastes delicious. I could eat this all day.

