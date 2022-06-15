Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G

Not as good as my usual 450g lasagne in terms of e
Not as good as my usual 450g lasagne in terms of enough quantity to be satisfying or in quality as less beef, tougher and more bits of gristle. Please don’t try and reduce price increases by altering this regular part of my shopping order.
Pack size has reduced so effectively more expensive than previous. Easy, quick meal but rather tasteless so needs plenty of seasoning.
Really tasty
Excellent - much better than Tesco finest.
I’m not kidding apart from home made this is without doubt best lasagna about I absolutely love it😄😃😄
Very tasty
I really enjoyed the lasagne. It was very tasty and not too much garlic. I have noticed that the size has gone down from 450g to 400g and the price has gone up. At the moment I will still buy it. .
It wasent as good as other supermarket brands ive had better and i didnt think it was good value for the money
Great texture, tastes lovely, nice size for one and it’s convenient, with the option to microwave in a few minutes ! Plus if bought with two others in the same Tesco range you save around £1:50 so all in all good value !
Not enjoyable
I found it was far too greasy, I did not enjoy. I will not be buying this product again.
Good
Good quality of ingredients and great taste
Very tasty
The lasagne is very tasty and is better now that it is 50g less than before. I usually add a little more cheese and also some vegetables. A good , quick, easy meal.