Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G

Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2169kJ
518kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
24.4g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.6g

high

58%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.64g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta layered between minced beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese.
  • Beef Lasagne in a rich red wine sauce with creamy béchamel make this an ideal ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • A Taste of Italy Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Water, Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Red Wine, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Marjoram, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whey (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 800W 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 12 mins 30 secs / 900W 10 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand to regain its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy542kJ / 130kcal2169kJ / 518kcal
Fat6.1g24.4g
Saturates2.9g11.6g
Carbohydrate9.8g39.0g
Sugars2.3g9.0g
Fibre0.9g3.5g
Protein8.5g33.8g
Salt0.41g1.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Not as good as my usual 450g lasagne in terms of e

3 stars

Not as good as my usual 450g lasagne in terms of enough quantity to be satisfying or in quality as less beef, tougher and more bits of gristle. Please don’t try and reduce price increases by altering this regular part of my shopping order.

Pack size has reduced so effectively more expensiv

3 stars

Pack size has reduced so effectively more expensive than previous. Easy, quick meal but rather tasteless so needs plenty of seasoning.

Really tasty

5 stars

Excellent - much better than Tesco finest.

I’m not kidding apart from home made this is witho

5 stars

I’m not kidding apart from home made this is without doubt best lasagna about I absolutely love it😄😃😄

Very tasty

4 stars

I really enjoyed the lasagne. It was very tasty and not too much garlic. I have noticed that the size has gone down from 450g to 400g and the price has gone up. At the moment I will still buy it. .

It wasent as good as other supermarket brands ive

3 stars

It wasent as good as other supermarket brands ive had better and i didnt think it was good value for the money

Great texture, tastes lovely, nice size for one an

5 stars

Great texture, tastes lovely, nice size for one and it’s convenient, with the option to microwave in a few minutes ! Plus if bought with two others in the same Tesco range you save around £1:50 so all in all good value !

Not enjoyable

2 stars

I found it was far too greasy, I did not enjoy. I will not be buying this product again.

Good

5 stars

Good quality of ingredients and great taste

Very tasty

4 stars

The lasagne is very tasty and is better now that it is 50g less than before. I usually add a little more cheese and also some vegetables. A good , quick, easy meal.

