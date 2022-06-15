Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 400G

It's really good and not to bad value It tastes r
It's really good and not to bad value It tastes really good sauce good spaghetti cooked well really tasty and would buy again.
good portion for the price and really tasty
Very tasty meal.
Like the taste and texture, I combine the meal with Tesco southern fry chicken balls, which turns the meal into a truly tasty combination and is very satisfying.
Okay for the price
Nice taste but could have done with more meat in it. Sauce was good.
Quick and tasty
A very quick meal that is tasty you can add chips or garlic bread
An underwhelming substitute
This product was sent as an alternative to my order when pasta carbonara was unavailable. We found it rather bland in comparison, with the pasta giving the dish more bulk and sauce thicker than the spaghetti option.
It was if a very high quality Tasty and more than
Excellent menu when time is not on your side. The
Good product
Good quality and great for a standby in the freezer….
It was a bit bland
