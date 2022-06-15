We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 400G

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2012kJ
478kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.22g

high

37%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in a cheese sauce, topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon.
  • A Taste of Italy Spaghetti Carbonara in a rich creamy sauce finished with beechwood smoked streaky bacon make this an ideal ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Rich creamy sauce finished with beechwood smoked streaky bacon A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Skimmed Milk, Water, Cooked Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 7 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy503kJ / 119kcal2012kJ / 478kcal
Fat3.5g13.9g
Saturates1.7g6.8g
Carbohydrate16.0g63.8g
Sugars1.6g6.2g
Fibre1.0g3.9g
Protein5.6g22.4g
Salt0.56g2.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

32 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

It's really good and not to bad value It tastes r

4 stars

It's really good and not to bad value It tastes really good sauce good spaghetti cooked well really tasty and would buy again.

good portion for the price and really tasty

5 stars

good portion for the price and really tasty

Very tasty meal.

5 stars

Like the taste and texture, I combine the meal with Tesco southern fry chicken balls, which turns the meal into a truly tasty combination and is very satisfying.

Okay for the price

3 stars

Nice taste but could have done with more meat in it. Sauce was good.

Quick and tasty

4 stars

A very quick meal that is tasty you can add chips or garlic bread

An underwhelming substitute

3 stars

This product was sent as an alternative to my order when pasta carbonara was unavailable. We found it rather bland in comparison, with the pasta giving the dish more bulk and sauce thicker than the spaghetti option.

It was if a very high quality Tasty and more than

5 stars

It was if a very high quality Tasty and more than enough for one

Excellent menu when time is not on your side. The

4 stars

Excellent menu when time is not on your side. The portion is just right for a single person. Very tasty too.

Good product

5 stars

Good quality and great for a standby in the freezer….

It was a bit bland

2 stars

It was a bit bland

