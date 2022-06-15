We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

4.1(26)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
2241kJ
534kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
20.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.0g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.61g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 591kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaf], Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (21%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Water, Cashew Nut, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Snap the compartments in half. Place the chicken tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Snap the compartments in half. Place the chicken tikka masala in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (379g**)
Energy591kJ / 141kcal2241kJ / 534kcal
Fat5.5g20.8g
Saturates2.1g8.0g
Carbohydrate15.5g58.7g
Sugars2.9g11.0g
Fibre1.1g4.2g
Protein6.8g25.8g
Salt0.43g1.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 379g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

26 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Good value & very tasty

4 stars

Good value & very tasty

real tasty medium curry flavour.

5 stars

a favourite of the wife's, tasty and filling.

A MUST FOR CHOOSY EATERS

4 stars

Its very tasty, not to hot most enjoyable and would recommend to anyone that likes Indian food. We always have once a week. The only comment is perhaps the chicken could cut into smaller pieces.

Try them you will love it

5 stars

These are the best ready made curry that I have tasted just the right amount of flavoursome rice with a beautiful sauce containing lots of tender chicken I buy three of them on every order they are first class

Delicious curry

5 stars

Nice packaging. Easy instructions and nice quality food.

Delicious and shall certainly add it again to a ho

5 stars

Delicious and shall certainly add it again to a home delivery list.

Content down and price up

1 stars

Noticably smaller, claiming to keep prices low but increasing the price and dropping the size by 50g (11%) isn't consistent with what we're told in the news.

50g less and a price increase, really Tesco !

2 stars

50g less and a price increase, really Tesco !

Quick, easy and tasty

5 stars

So easy and quick to prepare, yet tasty to eat. Much cheaper than a takeaway.

Indian

5 stars

Very good will purchase again

1-10 of 26 reviews

