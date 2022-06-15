Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G

Good value & very tasty
real tasty medium curry flavour.
a favourite of the wife's, tasty and filling.
A MUST FOR CHOOSY EATERS
Its very tasty, not to hot most enjoyable and would recommend to anyone that likes Indian food. We always have once a week. The only comment is perhaps the chicken could cut into smaller pieces.
Try them you will love it
These are the best ready made curry that I have tasted just the right amount of flavoursome rice with a beautiful sauce containing lots of tender chicken I buy three of them on every order they are first class
Delicious curry
Nice packaging. Easy instructions and nice quality food.
Delicious and shall certainly add it again to a home delivery list.
Content down and price up
Noticably smaller, claiming to keep prices low but increasing the price and dropping the size by 50g (11%) isn't consistent with what we're told in the news.
50g less and a price increase, really Tesco !
Quick, easy and tasty
So easy and quick to prepare, yet tasty to eat. Much cheaper than a takeaway.
Indian
Very good will purchase again