Tesco Finest Spaghetti Carbonara 400G

Excellent product but confusing instructions
This is an excellent meal, but I am withholding 5 stars because (as others have noted) the cooking instructions, both here and on the packaging, are confusing. I think they mean that the total time for 800W is 4 minutes (for 900W 3 m 30 s) but one could read the instructions as 8 minutes (7 minutes), which would ruin the food. You need to add 'Total' to the first line of instructions and change the highlighting (on the packaging) to another colour for that line.
What I expected. Dont buy if you dont know what p
What I expected. Dont buy if you dont know what panchetta is. Cooking instructions confusing.
Grizzle not Pancetta.
The 2 stars are for spaghetti and sauce. The pancetta was appalling - especially for your 'finest.' Could only chew/eat 2 bits. Rest was spat out because just grizzle or somesuch.
A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT - annoyingly I think the
A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT - annoyingly I think the film was welded on as I couldn't peel it off - had to hack my way through it. Unfortunately I wont purchase this product again for that reason.
Taste of Italy
Great dish but shame about the utterly confusing microwave instructions.
Lack of seasoning. I had to add two lots of S&P to
Lack of seasoning. I had to add two lots of S&P to ensure it tasted of something! Shame, 'cos at the price of the Tesco Finest, I am deffo disappointed!
Not a bad flavour,but very claggy,small hard bits
Not a bad flavour,but very claggy,small hard bits of pancetta and a film lid that's impossible to remove in order to stir halfway through cooking. I had to cut a hole to get my fork inside!
Awful pancetta
Generally good, but awful pancetta - an excuse to use fatty, gristly rubbish!
Lacking product information
The important thing to note about this product is that (in very small letters on the rear of the sleeve) is that it is for microwave cooking only, not for oven cooking. This is an important point that should be highlighted on the front, so that those of us without a microwave will avoid buying - instead of having to consign it to the bin.
Handy back up
This was quite tasty & quick to cook so handy when you can't be bothered to cook.