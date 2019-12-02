By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Spaghetti Carbonara 400G

3(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Spaghetti Carbonara 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in a cream and cheese sauce topped with smoked pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese and parsley.
  • Spaghetti in a silky cream sauce made with full flavoured smoked Italian pancetta and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. To give our carbonara its authentic flavour, our chefs use a pancetta from Northern Italy, which is slowly smoked over beech, juniper, fir and poplar clippings to give it a complex depth. We roast it in the oven to bring out all its smoky sweetness, which complements the creamy sauce perfectly and is finished with a sprinkling of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and parsley.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Water, Roast Smoked Pancetta (8%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 mins / 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
800W & 900W 2 mins
Peel back film lid, stir and heat for a further
800W/900W 2 mins / 1 min 30 secs
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Not suitable for oven heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (370g**)
Energy661kJ / 158kcal2447kJ / 585kcal
Fat7.8g28.9g
Saturates4.1g15.2g
Carbohydrate14.3g52.9g
Sugars1.7g6.3g
Fibre0.9g3.3g
Protein7.2g26.6g
Salt0.6g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 370g.--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product but confusing instructions

4 stars

This is an excellent meal, but I am withholding 5 stars because (as others have noted) the cooking instructions, both here and on the packaging, are confusing. I think they mean that the total time for 800W is 4 minutes (for 900W 3 m 30 s) but one could read the instructions as 8 minutes (7 minutes), which would ruin the food. You need to add 'Total' to the first line of instructions and change the highlighting (on the packaging) to another colour for that line.

What I expected. Dont buy if you dont know what p

3 stars

What I expected. Dont buy if you dont know what panchetta is. Cooking instructions confusing.

Grizzle not Pancetta.

2 stars

The 2 stars are for spaghetti and sauce. The pancetta was appalling - especially for your 'finest.' Could only chew/eat 2 bits. Rest was spat out because just grizzle or somesuch.

A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT - annoyingly I think the

4 stars

A REALLY TASTY PRODUCT - annoyingly I think the film was welded on as I couldn't peel it off - had to hack my way through it. Unfortunately I wont purchase this product again for that reason.

Taste of Italy

5 stars

Great dish but shame about the utterly confusing microwave instructions.

Lack of seasoning. I had to add two lots of S&P to

3 stars

Lack of seasoning. I had to add two lots of S&P to ensure it tasted of something! Shame, 'cos at the price of the Tesco Finest, I am deffo disappointed!

Not a bad flavour,but very claggy,small hard bits

3 stars

Not a bad flavour,but very claggy,small hard bits of pancetta and a film lid that's impossible to remove in order to stir halfway through cooking. I had to cut a hole to get my fork inside!

Awful pancetta

2 stars

Generally good, but awful pancetta - an excuse to use fatty, gristly rubbish!

Lacking product information

3 stars

The important thing to note about this product is that (in very small letters on the rear of the sleeve) is that it is for microwave cooking only, not for oven cooking. This is an important point that should be highlighted on the front, so that those of us without a microwave will avoid buying - instead of having to consign it to the bin.

Handy back up

4 stars

This was quite tasty & quick to cook so handy when you can't be bothered to cook.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

