Tesco Macaroni Cheese 400G

Very good value
Good quality we add just little extra cheese.
Used to be better
I have given this product 4 stars but maybe 3,5 is more accurate. I've been buying for quite a while and my husband and myself have noticed a change in it. We have realised that the size has dropped from 450g to 400 and there seems to be slightly less sauce on it too. I still buy it, for convenience, and add some extra cheese to it when serving it, but don't think that your customers haven't noticed the reduction in size and possibly quality!
It was ok
It was OK but I wouldn't buy it again not my thing
I used to buy this before the size dropped and the
I used to buy this before the size dropped and the price increased. It was fine, but it's now not really worth the cost. So thank you Tesco for pricing this in such a way that it pushed me to learn to make mac and cheese from scratch. It turns out it's pretty easy and you can add as much cheese as you like!
Sorry not so good now.
Not so good now it was very dry and sorry to say a bit tasteless we have had this dish before and the cheese sauce was delicious.
Very filling best one I have tryed
Before I bought this I thought it was another maco
Before I bought this I thought it was another macoroni cheese I love and buy from Tesco but it was though it was just as tasty and I will purchase it again .
New portion size better for me.
Macaroni cheese
We have macaroni cheese once a week. It is delicious and we look forward to eating it.
Tasty but now more expensive!
Very tasty but I’m not happy that it’s now only 400g for the same price! You used to get 450g for this price