Tesco Macaroni Cheese 400G

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2499kJ
595kcal
30%of the reference intake
Fat
22.2g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.8g

high

64%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.56g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni pasta in cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • This Taste of Italy Macaroni Cheese is an ideal comforting ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce finished with mature Cheddar A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Whole Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Butter (Milk), Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Whey (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stir halfway.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stir halfway.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • Allow tray to stand to regain its rigidity.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy625kJ / 149kcal2499kJ / 595kcal
Fat5.5g22.2g
Saturates3.2g12.8g
Carbohydrate17.4g69.5g
Sugars2.0g7.8g
Fibre1.3g5.0g
Protein6.7g26.9g
Salt0.39g1.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Very good value

4 stars

Good quality we add just little extra cheese.

Used to be better

4 stars

I have given this product 4 stars but maybe 3,5 is more accurate. I've been buying for quite a while and my husband and myself have noticed a change in it. We have realised that the size has dropped from 450g to 400 and there seems to be slightly less sauce on it too. I still buy it, for convenience, and add some extra cheese to it when serving it, but don't think that your customers haven't noticed the reduction in size and possibly quality!

It was ok

3 stars

It was OK but I wouldn't buy it again not my thing

I used to buy this before the size dropped and the

1 stars

I used to buy this before the size dropped and the price increased. It was fine, but it's now not really worth the cost. So thank you Tesco for pricing this in such a way that it pushed me to learn to make mac and cheese from scratch. It turns out it's pretty easy and you can add as much cheese as you like!

Sorry not so good now.

3 stars

Not so good now it was very dry and sorry to say a bit tasteless we have had this dish before and the cheese sauce was delicious.

Very filling best one I have tryed

5 stars

Very filling best one I have tryed

Before I bought this I thought it was another maco

4 stars

Before I bought this I thought it was another macoroni cheese I love and buy from Tesco but it was though it was just as tasty and I will purchase it again .

New portion size better for me.

5 stars

New portion size better for me.

Macaroni cheese

5 stars

We have macaroni cheese once a week. It is delicious and we look forward to eating it.

Tasty but now more expensive!

2 stars

Very tasty but I’m not happy that it’s now only 400g for the same price! You used to get 450g for this price

