Tesco Minced Lamb Hotpot 400G

4(27)Write a review
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1467kJ
348kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.91g

high

32%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Minced lamb and vegetables in a lamb gravy topped with sliced potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Lamb simmered in a rich gravy topped with roasted sliced potatoes.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Potato, Lamb (22%), Onion, Peas, Carrot, Cornflour, Leek, Lamb Fat, Lamb Extract, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Vegetables [Leek, Onion, Carrot], Rosemary, Mint, Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 7 mins 30 secs / 6 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 14 mins 30 secs / 12 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 7 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 7 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

27 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Good quality, sufficent for my needs.

4 stars

Good quality, sufficent for my needs.

It was good to have the hot pot on standby . Quiet

4 stars

It was good to have the hot pot on standby . Quiet enjoyable . It would be preferable if you padded it out with a few vegetables mixed in with the gravy . Would be a more nutritiously balanced meal . Others wise ok .

This was revolting....looked nice but tasted like

1 stars

This was revolting....looked nice but tasted like someone had poured cleaner into it not nice

tasty lamb mince casserole

4 stars

good quality lamb mince almost no fat

My husband and I used to share this when the weigh

4 stars

My husband and I used to share this when the weight was 450G but now the weight's dropped to 400G it isn't really big enough, but too big for me alone as I have a small appetite. I appreciate in these days of rising costs Tesco have the choice of increasing prices or lowering weights, and increased prices aren't ideal, but for us we'd rather pay a bit more and still be able to share it.

have it frequently for lunch,useful to be able to

4 stars

have it frequently for lunch,useful to be able to cook from frozen. Are the potato slices precooked? if not, is it possible, as the lower potato layers can sometime taste slightly raw. A few more vegs perhaps sweet corn, green beans. Otherwise quite well done.

Brilliant

5 stars

Absolutely love this. My fav out of all Tesco Brand Meals

Good quality but would have liked more potatoe top

4 stars

Good quality but would have liked more potatoe topping. Must comment on ready meal Prawn Linguini purchased last week, very disappointing, packaging shows at least 6 prawns when on fact there were only 3 which made it a not very tasty, mainly pasta dish. Would defonately recommend or purchase again.

A wee bit 'Herbie' - no, not the VW...

3 stars

Pleasant enough, and a decent sized portion. Overpowering mint & rosemary taste means I couldn't taste anything else.

Yes, it was good quality however there seemed less

4 stars

Yes, it was good quality however there seemed less lamb in the serving as previously purchased!

