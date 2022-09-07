Tesco Minced Lamb Hotpot 400G

Good quality, sufficent for my needs.
Good quality, sufficent for my needs.
It was good to have the hot pot on standby . Quiet enjoyable . It would be preferable if you padded it out with a few vegetables mixed in with the gravy . Would be a more nutritiously balanced meal . Others wise ok .
This was revolting....looked nice but tasted like someone had poured cleaner into it not nice
tasty lamb mince casserole
good quality lamb mince almost no fat
My husband and I used to share this when the weight was 450G but now the weight's dropped to 400G it isn't really big enough, but too big for me alone as I have a small appetite. I appreciate in these days of rising costs Tesco have the choice of increasing prices or lowering weights, and increased prices aren't ideal, but for us we'd rather pay a bit more and still be able to share it.
have it frequently for lunch,useful to be able to cook from frozen. Are the potato slices precooked? if not, is it possible, as the lower potato layers can sometime taste slightly raw. A few more vegs perhaps sweet corn, green beans. Otherwise quite well done.
Brilliant
Absolutely love this. My fav out of all Tesco Brand Meals
Good quality but would have liked more potatoe topping. Must comment on ready meal Prawn Linguini purchased last week, very disappointing, packaging shows at least 6 prawns when on fact there were only 3 which made it a not very tasty, mainly pasta dish. Would defonately recommend or purchase again.
A wee bit 'Herbie' - no, not the VW...
Pleasant enough, and a decent sized portion. Overpowering mint & rosemary taste means I couldn't taste anything else.
Yes, it was good quality however there seemed less lamb in the serving as previously purchased!