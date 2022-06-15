Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 400G

Packed with beef! Dumplings are perfect! I'm certa
Packed with beef! Dumplings are perfect! I'm certainly getting this again, I've tried the same thing from other supermarkets but never again ! I'm converted cannot recommend enough,honestly try it!
Good standby meal.
Usually a good standby meal, lately however the meat has been in a lump & sometimes chewy. Love the dumplings though.
Horrible
This is the worse casserole I have tasted in my life. The dumplings were soft. But the rest was tasteless and horrible. I would not recommend this meal to anyone. Will definitely not be buying again.
A tasty and wholesome meal
A tasty and wholesome meal added to my/your own vegetables of choice. Reasonable amount of beef pieces provided, unlike some other Tesco meals where meat is much reduced and more potato added. I enjoy this meal at least once a week.
better than a steak pie
lovely soft dumplings and the tenderest of beef. loved it. and with current offer will buy more to freeze and keep
Really good and convenient meal
I just used it as a meal don’t need anything with it it’s very filling excellent value
A disappointing lunch.
Full of lumps of gristle. Dumplings were doughy and left an after taste. Not for me. Have to try these things, but won't be buying again.
The worst ready meal ever!!
Giving one star is actually very generous, this was awful . The dumplings were soggy and watery, the beef was flat lumps with stringy sinewy bits in ,the sauce was awful, went in the bin, never again!
VERY TASTY ,GOOD QUALITY MEAT & FLAVOR
Very tasty, good quality meat & flavor. filling to.
Very disappointing. Dumplings not too bad but the
Very disappointing. Dumplings not too bad but the rest not nice at all.