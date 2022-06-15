We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 400G

3.8(26)Write a review
date 2022-06-15

Tesco Beef Casserole & Dumplings 400G
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1942kJ
463kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
17.6g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
2.17g

high

36%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Diced beef in vegetable gravy with beef suet dumplings.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Beef slow cooked for three hours until tender in rich wine gravy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Beef (23%) [Beef, Cornflour, Salt], Water, Dumplings (17%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Beef Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Rapeseed Oil], Carrot, Onion, Swede, Red Wine, Beef Extract, Cornflour, Corn Starch, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Beef Gelatine, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W / 900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

26 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Packed with beef! Dumplings are perfect! I'm certa

5 stars

Packed with beef! Dumplings are perfect! I'm certainly getting this again, I've tried the same thing from other supermarkets but never again ! I'm converted cannot recommend enough,honestly try it!

Good standby meal.

3 stars

Usually a good standby meal, lately however the meat has been in a lump & sometimes chewy. Love the dumplings though.

Horrible

1 stars

This is the worse casserole I have tasted in my life. The dumplings were soft. But the rest was tasteless and horrible. I would not recommend this meal to anyone. Will definitely not be buying again.

A tasty and wholesome meal

5 stars

A tasty and wholesome meal added to my/your own vegetables of choice. Reasonable amount of beef pieces provided, unlike some other Tesco meals where meat is much reduced and more potato added. I enjoy this meal at least once a week.

better than a steak pie

5 stars

lovely soft dumplings and the tenderest of beef. loved it. and with current offer will buy more to freeze and keep

Really good and convenient meal

5 stars

I just used it as a meal don’t need anything with it it’s very filling excellent value

A disappointing lunch.

1 stars

Full of lumps of gristle. Dumplings were doughy and left an after taste. Not for me. Have to try these things, but won't be buying again.

The worst ready meal ever!!

1 stars

Giving one star is actually very generous, this was awful . The dumplings were soggy and watery, the beef was flat lumps with stringy sinewy bits in ,the sauce was awful, went in the bin, never again!

VERY TASTY ,GOOD QUALITY MEAT & FLAVOR

5 stars

Very tasty, good quality meat & flavor. filling to.

Very disappointing. Dumplings not too bad but the

2 stars

Very disappointing. Dumplings not too bad but the rest not nice at all.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

