T, Sweet & Sour Chicken & Egg Fried Rice 400G

4.3(27)Write a review
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
2607kJ
620kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
19.8g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.9g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 699kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked battered chicken breast pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce with cooked rice, scrambled egg and peas.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Battered chicken with pepper, carrot and pineapple for a sweet and fruity flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Pasteurised Egg, Peas, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Flavourings, Lemon Juice], Cooked Battered Chicken (20%)[Chicken Breast, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Pineapple (2.5%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Carrot, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer label and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins 30 secs/900W 5 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (373g**)
Energy699kJ / 166kcal2607kJ / 620kcal
Fat5.3g19.8g
Saturates0.7g2.6g
Carbohydrate24.0g89.5g
Sugars5.6g20.9g
Fibre1.0g3.7g
Protein5.1g19.0g
Salt0.33g1.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 373g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Not what I expected. Not very taty?

2 stars

Has shrunk 50g and stayed the same price (yes we d

4 stars

Has shrunk 50g and stayed the same price (yes we do notice) but otherwise a good product! I have 2 sometimes 3 per month!

Not as good as before

3 stars

I have eaten this many times but recently have found it rather bland and just a bit tasteless. Don’t know if recipe has changed but it’s definitely not as good….hence only 3 stars

Tasty Product

5 stars

This is a tasty product. Even better with soy sauce added. The price has risen but is well worth it.

Very tasty & nice chicken. Could do with a bit mor

5 stars

Very tasty & nice chicken. Could do with a bit more sauce.

Tasty and nice as a change of diet.

4 stars

Tasty and nice as a change of diet.

Very tasty convenient with everything in one pack.

4 stars

Very tasty convenient with everything in one pack.

Tasty Chicken Meal

5 stars

Large portion. Easy to cook in microwave. Love this meal. Plenty of chicken pieces with good ratio of rice. Very tasty!!

prefer it without the egg fried rice

3 stars

not as good as your own dont like the egg fried rice

Love both of these dishes …very tasty easy to pop

5 stars

Love both of these dishes …very tasty easy to pop in microwave…ideal for a quick meal …highly recommend

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

