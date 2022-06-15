T, Sweet & Sour Chicken & Egg Fried Rice 400G

Not what I expected. Not very taty?
Has shrunk 50g and stayed the same price (yes we do notice) but otherwise a good product! I have 2 sometimes 3 per month!
Not as good as before
I have eaten this many times but recently have found it rather bland and just a bit tasteless. Don’t know if recipe has changed but it’s definitely not as good….hence only 3 stars
Tasty Product
This is a tasty product. Even better with soy sauce added. The price has risen but is well worth it.
Very tasty & nice chicken. Could do with a bit more sauce.
Tasty and nice as a change of diet.
Very tasty convenient with everything in one pack.
Tasty Chicken Meal
Large portion. Easy to cook in microwave. Love this meal. Plenty of chicken pieces with good ratio of rice. Very tasty!!
prefer it without the egg fried rice
not as good as your own dont like the egg fried rice
Love both of these dishes …very tasty easy to pop in microwave…ideal for a quick meal …highly recommend