Rustlers Quarter Pounder & Cheese 190G Standard
Product Description
- Quarter pounder beef burger in a sesame seeded bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers sauce.
- Quarter pounder*
- *Uncooked weight.
- Did You Know?
- This burger uses only the finest quality beef which is traceable back to the farm of origin.
- Rustlers are a range of tasty, genuine flame grilled burgers and hot sandwiches which can be enjoyed straight from the microwave.
- From ensuring each product is fully traceable to the farm of origin, to developing a range of signature sauces to complement each product, Rustlers go the extra mile to stay on top of the game; continually testing and refining its products to ensure you are getting the best taste, always.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Fully traceable to the farm of origin
- Heat to enjoy
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Beef Burger (43%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser: E451; Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Flavouring, Gherkin, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Colour: E160c; Spices, Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Acidity Regulator: E330; Colous: E160a, E160c], Beef Burger contains 85% Beef, *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions
- A classic! A flame grilled Quarter Pounder beef burger, with a cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers Signature sauce. For the perfect sesame seeded bun, pop it in the toaster.
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Net Contents
190g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (190g)
|Energy
|1112kJ/266kcal
|2113kJ/505kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|25.1g
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|10.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|42.6g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|4.9g
|Protein
|13.6g
|25.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.4g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
