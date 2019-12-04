By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rustlers Quarter Pounder & Cheese 190G

Rustlers Quarter Pounder & Cheese 190G Standard
£ 2.40
£12.64/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Quarter pounder beef burger in a sesame seeded bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers sauce.
  • Quarter pounder*
  • *Uncooked weight.
  • Did You Know?
  • This burger uses only the finest quality beef which is traceable back to the farm of origin.
  • Rustlers are a range of tasty, genuine flame grilled burgers and hot sandwiches which can be enjoyed straight from the microwave.
  • From ensuring each product is fully traceable to the farm of origin, to developing a range of signature sauces to complement each product, Rustlers go the extra mile to stay on top of the game; continually testing and refining its products to ensure you are getting the best taste, always.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Heat to enjoy
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Beef Burger (43%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser: E451; Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Flavouring, Gherkin, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Colour: E160c; Spices, Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Acidity Regulator: E330; Colous: E160a, E160c], Beef Burger contains 85% Beef, *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • A classic! A flame grilled Quarter Pounder beef burger, with a cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers Signature sauce. For the perfect sesame seeded bun, pop it in the toaster.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
Net Contents

190g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (190g)
Energy 1112kJ/266kcal2113kJ/505kcal
Fat 13.2g25.1g
of which saturates 5.5g10.5g
Carbohydrate 22.4g42.6g
of which sugars 2.6g4.9g
Protein 13.6g25.8g
Salt 1.3g2.4g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

