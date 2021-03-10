We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Ready Meals
Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals
Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals
Showing
1-24
of
79 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
3 Categories
Filter by
Free From Ready
Meals
(6)
Filter by
Vegan Ready
Meals
(34)
Filter by
Vegetarian Ready
Meals
(40)
15 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(34)
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(9)
Filter by
Bol
(7)
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(6)
Filter by
Foodologie
(4)
Filter by
Linda
Mccartney
(3)
Filter by
Mccain
(3)
Filter by
Soulful
(3)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(3)
Filter by
Quorn
(2)
Filter by
Free From
(1)
Filter by
Hearty Food
Co.
(1)
Filter by
Kirstys
(1)
Filter by
Mgk
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Calorie
Controlled
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(78)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(78)
Filter by
No egg
(74)
Filter by
Low sugar
(71)
Filter by
No soya
(62)
Filter by
Halal
(61)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(60)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(56)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(55)
Filter by
No lactose
(43)
Filter by
No milk
(43)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(41)
Filter by
Vegan
(41)
Filter by
No gluten
(39)
Filter by
Low fat
(28)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(79)
Linda Mccartney Vegetable Hoisin Duck Meal Kit 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Meal Kits
shelf
£
5.00
£
14.29
/kg
Add Linda Mccartney Vegetable Hoisin Duck Meal Kit 350G
Add
add Linda Mccartney Vegetable Hoisin Duck Meal Kit 350G to basket
Quorn Comforting Cottage Pie 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian British Meals
shelf
£
3.00
£
7.50
/kg
Add Quorn Comforting Cottage Pie 400G
Add
add Quorn Comforting Cottage Pie 400G to basket
Quorn Love It Lasagne 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Italian Meals
shelf
£
3.00
£
7.50
/kg
Add Quorn Love It Lasagne 400G
Add
add Quorn Love It Lasagne 400G to basket
Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Pork Bao Bun Meal Kit 270G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian Meal Kits
shelf
£
5.00
£
18.52
/kg
Add Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Pork Bao Bun Meal Kit 270G
Add
add Linda Mccartney Vegetarian Pork Bao Bun Meal Kit 270G to basket
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Nuggets & Goujons & Vegetarian Nuggets & Goujons
shelf
£
5.00
£
12.83
/kg
Add Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G
Add
add Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Chicken Bucket 390G to basket
Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
2.19
/kg
Add Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G
Add
add Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G to basket
Tesco Finest Creamy Mash 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
2.60
£
5.78
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Creamy Mash 450G
Add
add Tesco Finest Creamy Mash 450G to basket
Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G
Add
add Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G to basket
Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Vegetable Sides
shelf
£
2.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 300G
Add
add Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 300G to basket
Tesco Tomato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Italian & Pasta Ready Meals for 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Tomato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G
Add
add Tesco Tomato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G to basket
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Indian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
5.84
/kg
Add Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G
Add
add Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G to basket
Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.45
/kg
Add Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G
Add
add Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan & Vegetarian British Meals
shelf
£
2.25
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G to basket
Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Italian & Pasta Ready Meals for 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G
Add
add Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G to basket
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.65
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G
Add
add Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G to basket
Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Italian & Pasta Ready Meals for 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G
Add
add Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G to basket
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Vegetable Sides
shelf
£
2.60
£
7.43
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese 350G
Add
add Tesco Finest Three Cheese & Chive Cauliflower Cheese 350G to basket
Tesco Egg Fried Rice 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.50
£
6.00
/kg
Add Tesco Egg Fried Rice 250G
Add
add Tesco Egg Fried Rice 250G to basket
Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G
Write a review
Rest of
Indian Ready Meal Starters & Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
5.96
/kg
Add Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G
Add
add Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G to basket
Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala With Rice 450G
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Indian Ready Meals for 1
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.56
/100g
Add Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala With Rice 450G
Add
add Tesco Vegetable Tikka Masala With Rice 450G to basket
Any 3 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready Meals 340g-450g
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2021 until 24/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Mccain Shake Salt Black Pepper Fries 300 G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.58
/100g
Add Mccain Shake Salt Black Pepper Fries 300 G
Add
add Mccain Shake Salt Black Pepper Fries 300 G to basket
Tesco Potato Chips 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.45
/kg
Add Tesco Potato Chips 450G
Add
add Tesco Potato Chips 450G to basket
Tesco Potato Croquettes 220G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.25
£
5.69
/kg
Add Tesco Potato Croquettes 220G
Add
add Tesco Potato Croquettes 220G to basket
Tesco Creamy Potato Gratin 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready Meal Potato Sides
shelf
£
2.00
£
4.45
/kg
Add Tesco Creamy Potato Gratin 450G
Add
add Tesco Creamy Potato Gratin 450G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
79 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(80)
Ready Meals
(80)
Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals
(80)
Free From Ready Meals
(6)
Vegan Ready Meals
(34)
Vegetarian Ready Meals
(40)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(34)
Wicked Kitchen
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(78)
Vegetarian
(78)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close