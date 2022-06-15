We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

3.6(9)Write a review
Tesco Cottage Pie 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1609kJ
383kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

low

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.58g

medium

26%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Minced beef simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Beef (25%), Onion, Water, Carrot, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

fine

4 stars

my husband likes it and can eat it - he has Crohn's disease

Scrumptious

5 stars

Love cottage pie with lots of veg, And this didnt dissapoint. Highly recommend it.

It was lovely thoroughly recommend it

5 stars

Very good quality, I had it for my dinner it’s vegetables. Really enjoyed it

For a ready meal, it's very good on size and flavo

4 stars

For a ready meal, it's very good on size and flavour. I always cook in the oven, then for the last 10 mins, I sprinkle some grated cheddar on the top, and grill. I usually have frozen petit pois peas with it.

Not the best

2 stars

Just didn't like it at all.The meat tastes funny and left an aftertaste. Also the mash on top was soggy and just not right.Sorry but won't be buying again,very disappointing. Not bad price but just not for me.

Very tasty love it

5 stars

Very tasty love it

I have enjoyed this meal ... Another tasty meal ..

5 stars

I have enjoyed this meal ... Another tasty meal ... Ideal for one ...

Just rubbish full of garlic

1 stars

my wife just eaten this. Full of garlic. I just made a review about garlic in Braised Beef and mash and the same in Cottage Pie. Why would anyone put garlic in traditional English dishes like cottage pie? Unable to complain to Tesco as they have removed the complaints form. You now ring their 0800 number and get told they no longer take complaints. Thats fine, they will no longer get my purchases!

Zero flavour

1 stars

No flavour at all and zero seasoning, don't bother

