Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

fine
my husband likes it and can eat it - he has Crohn's disease
Scrumptious
Love cottage pie with lots of veg, And this didnt dissapoint. Highly recommend it.
It was lovely thoroughly recommend it
Very good quality, I had it for my dinner it’s vegetables. Really enjoyed it
For a ready meal, it's very good on size and flavo
For a ready meal, it's very good on size and flavour. I always cook in the oven, then for the last 10 mins, I sprinkle some grated cheddar on the top, and grill. I usually have frozen petit pois peas with it.
Not the best
Just didn't like it at all.The meat tastes funny and left an aftertaste. Also the mash on top was soggy and just not right.Sorry but won't be buying again,very disappointing. Not bad price but just not for me.
Very tasty love it
Very tasty love it
I have enjoyed this meal ... Another tasty meal ..
I have enjoyed this meal ... Another tasty meal ... Ideal for one ...
Just rubbish full of garlic
my wife just eaten this. Full of garlic. I just made a review about garlic in Braised Beef and mash and the same in Cottage Pie. Why would anyone put garlic in traditional English dishes like cottage pie? Unable to complain to Tesco as they have removed the complaints form. You now ring their 0800 number and get told they no longer take complaints. Thats fine, they will no longer get my purchases!
Zero flavour
No flavour at all and zero seasoning, don't bother