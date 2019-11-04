By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rustlers All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin 155G

4(8)Write a review
Rustlers All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin 155G
£ 1.75
£1.13/100g

Product Description

  • A sausage patty in an English muffin, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of tomato ketchup.
  • Visit our website for recipes and tips!
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sausage patty with cheese & tomato ketchup
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Heat to enjoy
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Ingredients

English Muffin [Wheat Flour*, Water, Yeast, Yellow Polenta, Rice Flour, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative: E282; Dried Rye Sourdough, Acidity Regulators: E334, E341; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300], Sausage Patty (34%) [Pork, Soya Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Flour*, Yeast Extract, Spices, Sage], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Proteins, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Colours: E160a, E160c; Citric Acid], Tomato Ketchup [Sugar, Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin, Sausage Patty contains 95% Pork

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in the fridge & don't freeze.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Net Contents

155g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (155g)
Energy1043kJ/249kcal1617kJ/386kcal
Fat8.9g13.8g
of which saturates3.4g5.3g
Carbohydrate29.0g45.0g
of which sugars5.5g8.5g
Protein11.8g18.3g
Salt1.2g1.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick and tasty snack

5 stars

All Rustler products really benefit from toasting the bun separately and this is no exception. A very simple, tasty snack.

Great too eat anytime

5 stars

Great tasting burger that I eat everyday of the week before I go too work some time's I put an extra in my lunch box too have for my break's at work great too eat anytime of the day not just for breakfast

Excellent quality, quick, convenient and tasty

5 stars

Excellent quality, quick, convenient and tasty

Great product. Great for breakfast.

5 stars

I bought Breakfast Sausage Muffins as a change from cereal. I was surprised to find the taste and texture so good. Excellent.

Enjoyable

5 stars

Brilliant taste really enjoyable would buy again!

wos not to good muffin wos a bit chey and the saus

2 stars

wos not to good muffin wos a bit chey and the sausage did not have a lot of flaver

Best tasting microwave burger well worth the money

5 stars

Best tasting microwave burger well worth the money when on offer, QUICK meal in less than 60 secs.

cant they do sausage and egg or add bacon

2 stars

cant they do sausage and egg or add bacon

Usually bought next

Rustlers Quarter Pounder Cheese Burger 190 G

£ 2.40
£12.64/kg

Offer

Rustlers Cheeseburger 162G

£ 2.00
£12.35/kg

Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Burger 142G

£ 2.00
£14.09/kg

Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich 158 G

£ 2.30
£14.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here