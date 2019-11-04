Rustlers All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin 155G

Quick and tasty snack
All Rustler products really benefit from toasting the bun separately and this is no exception. A very simple, tasty snack.
Great too eat anytime
Great tasting burger that I eat everyday of the week before I go too work some time's I put an extra in my lunch box too have for my break's at work great too eat anytime of the day not just for breakfast
Excellent quality, quick, convenient and tasty
Great product. Great for breakfast.
I bought Breakfast Sausage Muffins as a change from cereal. I was surprised to find the taste and texture so good. Excellent.
Enjoyable
Brilliant taste really enjoyable would buy again!
wos not to good muffin wos a bit chey and the saus
wos not to good muffin wos a bit chey and the sausage did not have a lot of flaver
Best tasting microwave burger well worth the money
cant they do sausage and egg or add bacon
