Root & Soul Tenderstem broccoli & mangetout with an aromatic black bean dressing 380g

3(1)
£4.25

£11.18/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
458kcal
1917kJ
23%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
2.42g

high

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 557kJ / 133kcal

Cooked vegetable rice with Tenderstem® broccoli, cabbage and mangetout with fermented black bean and chilli dressing.
Modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants.Black Bean & chilli dressed trio of tenderstem® broccoli, cabbage and mangetout on a bed of jasmine rice & red quinoa infused with ginger. Perfect as a meal or a side dish.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vegetable Rice [Jasmine Rice, Water, Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Quinoa, Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol], Tenderstem® Broccoli (19%), Cabbage (13%), Mangetout (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Black Beans, Garlic Purée, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Sugar, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

