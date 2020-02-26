Tesco Pilau Rice 250G
- Energy1682kJ 399kcal20%
- Fat8.5g12%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 159kcal
Product Description
- Cooked basmati rice with spices.
- A Taste of India Infused with cumin seeds and cardamom pods
- Pack size: 250KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 2 mins/900W 1 min 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: No suitable for heating from frozen.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (250g)
|Energy
|673kJ / 159kcal
|1682kJ / 399kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.8g
|72.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|2.9g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
