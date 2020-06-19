Kirstys Lentil Cottage Pie 400G

Amazing & Vegan!
Thank you Tesco for stocking Kirsty's ready meals! I love the Lentil Cottage pie and great that it is also Vegan.
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Vegetable & Lentil Filling (50%) (Water, Carrots (6%), Swede (6%), Tomatoes, Mushrooms (5%), Lentils (4%), Onion, Leek (3.5%), Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Vegetable Stock (Rehydrated Potato, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Granules), Mushroom Stock (Rehydrated Mushroom (Mushroom Concentrate, Water, Mushroom Powder), Salt, Cornflour), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Caramel Powder (Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Water, Sugar), Sugar, Thyme, Sage, Salt, Ground Black Pepper), Sweet Potato Mash (50%) (Sweet Potato (22%), Potato, Carrot, Salt, Ground White Pepper)
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use.Do not refreeze. Use by date indicated on front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Always ensure the product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven, heat for 25 minutes and serve. Do not reheat.
Made in the U.K.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 400g
|Energy kJ
|287kJ
|1141kJ
|Energy kcal
|68kcal
|270kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|2.0g
|(of which saturates)
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|12.1g
|48.4g
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|8.4g
|Protein
|2.6g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.43g
|1.72g
