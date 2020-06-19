By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kirstys Lentil Cottage Pie 400G

Kirstys Lentil Cottage Pie 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
This 400g (oven baked) pack contains
  • Energy1141kJ 270kcal
    14%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt1.72g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetables and Lentils in a Tomato and Herb Sauce Topped with Sweet Potato, Potato and Carrot Mash.
  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Hearty green lentils in a rich vegetable gravy, topped with our signature sweet potato and carrot mash.
  • Hello... We're Kirsty's, a small but passionate bunch with a simple idea, to make free-from food that is nutritious, delicious and satisfying.
  • We believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to our emotions and how we feel on both the inside and out.
  • It's not always easy to eat the right things, particularly if like my son you suffer with food allergies.
  • So that's why we've thoughtfully created our recipes to help you feel good every day.
  • Kirsty x
  • Free from gluten, wheat and dairy
  • 270 calories 1141kJ
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable & Lentil Filling (50%) (Water, Carrots (6%), Swede (6%), Tomatoes, Mushrooms (5%), Lentils (4%), Onion, Leek (3.5%), Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Vegetable Stock (Rehydrated Potato, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Granules), Mushroom Stock (Rehydrated Mushroom (Mushroom Concentrate, Water, Mushroom Powder), Salt, Cornflour), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Caramel Powder (Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Water, Sugar), Sugar, Thyme, Sage, Salt, Ground Black Pepper), Sweet Potato Mash (50%) (Sweet Potato (22%), Potato, Carrot, Salt, Ground White Pepper)

Allergy Information

  • This meal is allergen free

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use.Do not refreeze. Use by date indicated on front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Always ensure the product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven, heat for 25 minutes and serve. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Malton,
  • YO17 6YA.

Return to

  • Kirsty's,
  • Malton,
  • YO17 6YA.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 400g
Energy kJ287kJ1141kJ
Energy kcal68kcal270kcal
Fat 0.5g2.0g
(of which saturates)0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrates12.1g48.4g
(of which sugars)2.4g9.6g
Fibre 2.1g8.4g
Protein 2.6g10.4g
Salt 0.43g1.72g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing & Vegan!

5 stars

Thank you Tesco for stocking Kirsty's ready meals! I love the Lentil Cottage pie and great that it is also Vegan.

