Tesco Vegetable Lasagne 400G

Quick and convenient
Very good quick meal tastes good
Lots of chunky veg and nicely flavoured sauce - not too much so that it overpowers the other flavours. Cooks in 30 minutes, soft not soggy lasagne sheets and juicy filling. Please don't change or discontinue!
Oven Cooked Is Best
The main ingredient in this dish is tomato and it is overwhelmed by the tomato, unfortunately. But it's tasty and filling. It's a reasonable portion size, for the money. Definitely needs to be cooked in the oven, to add flavour to the crispy bits on the edges. Quite good though for a quick simple dinner with a salad.
nice fruity tomato sauce
Nice surprise how good it tasted. Tomato sauce is on the fruity side and I enjoyed the courgettes as they gave a good bite to the dish.
Delicious - Highly Recommend!
I am trying to eat at least one meal a week which doesn't include meat, this Vegetable Lasagne is my current go to...it's amazing! Full of flavour, I love the sauce and I feel that the portion is just enough. Highly recommend.
Great quick and easy veggie option
As I’m trying to have ‘Meat free Mondays’ every week I thought I would try this as a quick lunch option and it did not disappoint. Lovely bechemel sauce, good amount of veggies packed in and really filling.
Tasty meatless meal
Ideal for a meatless meal, this vegetable lasagne was tasty, satisfyingly filling and a quick, easy meal. The bechamel sauce with mature cheddar cheese was delicious and creamy. The tomato sauce was lovely and worked well with the roasted vegetables.
Really nice - lovely creamy sauce with loads of cheese. Vegetables were tasty and the sauce was smooth. No soggy veg here!
I've been trying to eat less meat lately, but still looking for filling options. This Vegetable Lasagne was really good, and interesting with the roasted vegetables added (rather than just plain cheese and sauce). It cooked easily and I enjoyed the different textures from the layers.
Really convenient
Super tasty and filling. Great price and freezer, great for a quick lunch or a tea with some garlic bread.