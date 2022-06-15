We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Vegetable Lasagne 400G

4.3(16)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Lasagne 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 356kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked fresh egg pasta layered between vegetable and tomato sauce and roasted vegetables, topped with béchamel sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • A Taste of Italy Vegetable Lasagne made with fresh egg pasta layered between vegetable and tomato sauce and roasted vegetables, topped with béchamel sauce and mature Cheddar cheese. A tasty comforting ready meal. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Fresh egg pasta layered with roasted vegetables and a creamy béchamel A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Butternut Squash (5%), Yellow Pepper (4.5%), Courgette (4.5%), Red Pepper (4.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Red Onion, SunBlush® Red Pepper Tapenade [SunBlush® Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy356kJ / 85kcal1425kJ / 339kcal
Fat3.1g12.2g
Saturates1.2g4.7g
Carbohydrate10.8g43.0g
Sugars3.3g13.0g
Fibre1.2g4.9g
Protein3.0g12.0g
Salt0.37g1.47g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals

16 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Quick and convenient

5 stars

Very good quick meal tastes good

Lots of chunky veg and nicely flavoured sauce - no

5 stars

Lots of chunky veg and nicely flavoured sauce - not too much so that it overpowers the other flavours. Cooks in 30 minutes, soft not soggy lasagne sheets and juicy filling. Please don't change or discontinue!

Oven Cooked Is Best

4 stars

The main ingredient in this dish is tomato and it is overwhelmed by the tomato, unfortunately. But it's tasty and filling. It's a reasonable portion size, for the money. Definitely needs to be cooked in the oven, to add flavour to the crispy bits on the edges. Quite good though for a quick simple dinner with a salad.

nice fruity tomato sauce

4 stars

Nice surprise how good it tasted. Tomato sauce is on the fruity side and I enjoyed the courgettes as they gave a good bite to the dish.

Delicious - Highly Recommend!

5 stars

I am trying to eat at least one meal a week which doesn't include meat, this Vegetable Lasagne is my current go to...it's amazing! Full of flavour, I love the sauce and I feel that the portion is just enough. Highly recommend.

Great quick and easy veggie option

4 stars

As I’m trying to have ‘Meat free Mondays’ every week I thought I would try this as a quick lunch option and it did not disappoint. Lovely bechemel sauce, good amount of veggies packed in and really filling.

Tasty meatless meal

5 stars

Ideal for a meatless meal, this vegetable lasagne was tasty, satisfyingly filling and a quick, easy meal. The bechamel sauce with mature cheddar cheese was delicious and creamy. The tomato sauce was lovely and worked well with the roasted vegetables.

Really nice - lovely creamy sauce with loads of ch

5 stars

Really nice - lovely creamy sauce with loads of cheese. Vegetables were tasty and the sauce was smooth. No soggy veg here!

I've been trying to eat less meat lately, but stil

5 stars

I've been trying to eat less meat lately, but still looking for filling options. This Vegetable Lasagne was really good, and interesting with the roasted vegetables added (rather than just plain cheese and sauce). It cooked easily and I enjoyed the different textures from the layers.

Really convenient

4 stars

Super tasty and filling. Great price and freezer, great for a quick lunch or a tea with some garlic bread.

1-10 of 16 reviews

