BOL Creamy Coconut Turmeric Daal Power Pot 450g

Product Description
- Creamy coconut turmeric daal power pot meal
- Power up your lunch hour with our mighty Power Pot.
- Inspired by South Indian flavours, our creamy coconut & turmeric daal packs a powerful protein punch, bursting with gently spiced chickpeas & lentils for 20g of protein per pot. We’ve added a BOL twist with chunky Bombay-style potatoes and warming turmeric, ginger & cumin flavours to transport you on an authentic tasting journey to Southern Asia. High in flavour and nutrition, there is no better reason to power up your lunch or dinner with this quick, healthy and indulgent vegan ready meal.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Find out more www.bolfoods.com
- Proud to be a B-Corp®
- Certified B Corporate - BOL is now proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- HIGH IN PROTEIN & FIBRE - Great for building and maintaining healthy muscles and tissue fibre
- QUICK & EASY - An indulgent and delicious meal ready in 4 minutes
- VEGAN FRIENDLY - Suitable for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet or trying to minimise their meat intake
- 2 OF YOUR 5-A-DAY - Nearly half of your recommended daily intake of fruit and veg in one delicious meal
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chickpeas, Lentils, Potato, Coconut Cream (6%), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Roasted Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Paste, Spinach, Garlic, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cumin, Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24hrs. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 4 mins:
After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W: Heat for 2 mins, then stir
800W: Heat for further 2 mins, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy
Careful, it's Hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the pot
Hob
Instructions: 8-10 mins:
Pour into a saucepan
Stir whilst on a medium heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Can also be enjoyed chilled (but our founder Paul is the only one who prefers it this way)
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Jazz it up with a dollop of mango chutney & a sprinkle of fresh coriander
Name and address
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48,
- Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|357
|1607
|19%
|Energy kcal
|85
|383
|19%
|Fat
|2.2g
|9.9g
|14%
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|4.3g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|39.2g
|15%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|6.8g
|8%
|Fibre
|6.0g
|27.0g
|-
|Protein**
|4.7g
|21.2g
|42%
|Salt
|0.36g
|1.62g
|27%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
