Tesco 4 Vegetable Samosas 216G
- Energy446kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- A lightly spiced snack of vegetables wrapped in a crisp pastry.
- A Taste Of India Hand wrapped crispy samosas seasoned with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
- Pack size: 216KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (44%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seed, Cumin Seed, Onion Seed, Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Dextrose, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
216g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One samosa (48g**)
|Energy
|929kJ / 222kcal
|446kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|12.3g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 216g typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
