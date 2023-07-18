Kirsty's Takeaway Chicken with Ginger and Spring Onion with White Rice 450g

Chicken Breast Pieces in a Chinese Style Sauce with Diced Green Pepper, Spring Onion and Ginger with White Rice.

Succulent chicken breast pieces in a delicious Chinese style sauce made with green peppers and spring onions, flavoured with spices, ginger and garlic. Served with fluffy white rice.

Kirsty's Story ... I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be. Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website. Why not try... Chicken Tikka Masala Succulent chicken breast pieces in a creamy tikka sauce with green peppers, served with mildly spiced rice.

Low in fat High in protein Gluten & dairy free

Pack size: 450G

Low in fat High in protein

Ingredients

Ginger and Spring Onion Sauce (47%) [Green Peppers (16%), Water, Spring Onion (5%), Coconut Aminos, Cornflour, Ginger Purée (2%), Garlic Purée, Vegetable Oil, Chicken Stock [Water, Roast Chicken, Yeast Extract, Salt, Potato Flakes, Chicken Fat], Sugar, Chinese 5 Spice [Ground Fennel, Ground Cassia, Ground Star Anise, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cloves], Salt, Ground Black Pepper], Rice (38%) [Water, White Rice], Chicken (15%) [Chicken, Salt]

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK with chickens from farms certificated to animal welfare schemes

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

450g ℮