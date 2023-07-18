We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kirsty's Takeaway Chicken with Ginger and Spring Onion with White Rice 450g

Kirsty's Takeaway Chicken with Ginger and Spring Onion with White Rice 450g

£3.50

£7.78/kg

Chicken Breast Pieces in a Chinese Style Sauce with Diced Green Pepper, Spring Onion and Ginger with White Rice.
Succulent chicken breast pieces in a delicious Chinese style sauce made with green peppers and spring onions, flavoured with spices, ginger and garlic. Served with fluffy white rice.
Kirsty's Story ...I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out.Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.Why not try...Chicken Tikka MasalaSucculent chicken breast pieces in a creamy tikka sauce with green peppers, served with mildly spiced rice.
Low in fatHigh in proteinGluten & dairy free
Pack size: 450G
Low in fatHigh in protein

Ingredients

Ginger and Spring Onion Sauce (47%) [Green Peppers (16%), Water, Spring Onion (5%), Coconut Aminos, Cornflour, Ginger Purée (2%), Garlic Purée, Vegetable Oil, Chicken Stock [Water, Roast Chicken, Yeast Extract, Salt, Potato Flakes, Chicken Fat], Sugar, Chinese 5 Spice [Ground Fennel, Ground Cassia, Ground Star Anise, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cloves], Salt, Ground Black Pepper], Rice (38%) [Water, White Rice], Chicken (15%) [Chicken, Salt]

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK with chickens from farms certificated to animal welfare schemes

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

450g ℮

