Tesco Indian Tarka Dhal 300G

Tesco Indian Tarka Dhal 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack (138g**)
  • Energy862kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Chickpeas and red lentils in a spiced onion and tomato sauce.
  • A taste of India
  • Chickpeas and lentils seasoned with a traditional spice blend
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Purée, Split Chickpeas (9%), Red Split Lentils (9%), Onion, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Spices, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Green Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (138g**)
Energy625kJ / 151kcal862kJ / 208kcal
Fat8.1g11.1g
Saturates1.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate8.1g11.1g
Sugars1.6g2.2g
Fibre10.2g14.1g
Protein6.3g8.7g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 276g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Tasty, satisfying, good value.

5 stars

I have bought this several times, it does 2 meals with rice and salad / veg. It feels very satisfying and tasty without being overpoweringly spicy. Very convenient to heat and good value, would recommend, would also like it in a larger portion...!

Never again

1 stars

Very watery and tasteless. Never again

Gorgeous and best tasting

5 stars

This is the nicest and best tasting tarka dahl ive ever had outside an indian restaurant. Please keep it i love it

Ok

4 stars

DHAl ok for supermarket food ,would buy again.

