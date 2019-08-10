Tesco Indian Tarka Dhal 300G

Tasty, satisfying, good value.
I have bought this several times, it does 2 meals with rice and salad / veg. It feels very satisfying and tasty without being overpoweringly spicy. Very convenient to heat and good value, would recommend, would also like it in a larger portion...!
Never again
Very watery and tasteless. Never again
Gorgeous and best tasting
This is the nicest and best tasting tarka dahl ive ever had outside an indian restaurant. Please keep it i love it
Ok
DHAl ok for supermarket food ,would buy again.