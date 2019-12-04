By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cauliflower Cheese 350G

2.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Finest Cauliflower Cheese 350G
£ 2.60
£7.43/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy870kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower florets in a cheese and cream sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese and herb breadcrumb.
  • Fresh florets in a velvety three cheese and chive sauce, with a crunchy mature cheddar and parsley crumb.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (50%), Whole Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Chive, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Powder, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Yeast.


Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 mins / 3½ mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (159g**)
Energy547kJ / 131kcal870kJ / 209kcal
Fat8.5g13.6g
Saturates4.9g7.9g
Carbohydrate6.4g10.2g
Sugars3.1g5.0g
Fibre1.5g2.4g
Protein6.5g10.3g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Bought for first time NEVER again totally tast

1 stars

Bought for first time NEVER again totally tasteless the Cauli was raw needed more than the 3 1/2 Plus minutes I added Peas and near half a jar of Beetroot and thats all i Could taste My advice Do not buy Just a waste of money TASTELESS

Lovely

5 stars

Had this for the first time and it was delicious. Really nice product

Tasteless and watery..

1 stars

Tasteless and watery, hence landed up in the bin...

Not very nice

1 stars

Really not good, the sauce isn’t too bad but the cauliflower is so hard and no flavour whatsoever, cauliflower doesn’t soften no matter how long you cook it for.

Not worth it.

2 stars

Lack of flavour. And the cauliflower was too crunchy for my liking even though I baked it according to packet instructions. Could do with more sauce too.

I followed cooking guidelines to the letter. cauli

2 stars

I followed cooking guidelines to the letter. cauliflower mushy,sauce didn't taste cheesy at all,a very disappointing meal. I usually shop at a different supermarket and the cauliflower cheese I have from there is far superior. I could not finish Tesco version and actually binned most of it.

Tastless

1 stars

Terrible tesco you have changed this recipe and i wont be buying again.I have always bought your finest cauliflower cheese it was rich and very creamy but this new one is awfull it is not creamy and the texure of it looks like it has split.Get rid tesco and bring back the old. :)

It was absolutely GORGEOUS!!!

5 stars

Was it good quality you ask? It was absolutely GORGEOUS!!!

Three times the flavour!

5 stars

Absolutely loved this, so tasty compared to ordinary cauliflower cheeses, so tasty. Good with a herby salad, Will buy regularly from now if available,.

