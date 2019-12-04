Tesco Finest Cauliflower Cheese 350G

Bought for first time NEVER again totally tast
Bought for first time NEVER again totally tasteless the Cauli was raw needed more than the 3 1/2 Plus minutes I added Peas and near half a jar of Beetroot and thats all i Could taste My advice Do not buy Just a waste of money TASTELESS
Lovely
Had this for the first time and it was delicious. Really nice product
Tasteless and watery..
Tasteless and watery, hence landed up in the bin...
Not very nice
Really not good, the sauce isn’t too bad but the cauliflower is so hard and no flavour whatsoever, cauliflower doesn’t soften no matter how long you cook it for.
Not worth it.
Lack of flavour. And the cauliflower was too crunchy for my liking even though I baked it according to packet instructions. Could do with more sauce too.
I followed cooking guidelines to the letter. cauli
I followed cooking guidelines to the letter. cauliflower mushy,sauce didn't taste cheesy at all,a very disappointing meal. I usually shop at a different supermarket and the cauliflower cheese I have from there is far superior. I could not finish Tesco version and actually binned most of it.
Tastless
Terrible tesco you have changed this recipe and i wont be buying again.I have always bought your finest cauliflower cheese it was rich and very creamy but this new one is awfull it is not creamy and the texure of it looks like it has split.Get rid tesco and bring back the old. :)
It was absolutely GORGEOUS!!!
Was it good quality you ask? It was absolutely GORGEOUS!!!
Three times the flavour!
Absolutely loved this, so tasty compared to ordinary cauliflower cheeses, so tasty. Good with a herby salad, Will buy regularly from now if available,.