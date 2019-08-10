By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  Energy523kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 363kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Potato in a spiced tomato and onion sauce.
  • A taste of India. Potatoes, onions and tomato finished with cumin and coriander. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (35%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seeds, Black Mustard Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (144g**)
Energy363kJ / 87kcal523kJ / 125kcal
Fat3.9g5.6g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g15.0g
Sugars3.8g5.5g
Fibre3.1g4.5g
Protein1.0g1.4g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 300g typically weighs 288g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information



3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Bombay Pot of Delicious

5 stars

Nicely spiced. I had other vegetables already cooked and I added them to this meal of pot of Bombay Potatoes. I'll be getting this again. Suitable for freezing.

Disappointing

2 stars

Uninspring, wouldn't buy again. A good vegetable curry would be a welcome addition to the range, Tesco.

Delicious !

5 stars

Lovely mix of potatoes onions in a curry sauce - plenty of ingredients - it is for two people as a side dish but I have it with rice and a naan as a main meal! Have eaten it many times ! Delish !!

