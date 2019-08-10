Tesco Indian Bombay Potato 300G

Bombay Pot of Delicious
Nicely spiced. I had other vegetables already cooked and I added them to this meal of pot of Bombay Potatoes. I'll be getting this again. Suitable for freezing.
Disappointing
Uninspring, wouldn't buy again. A good vegetable curry would be a welcome addition to the range, Tesco.
Delicious !
Lovely mix of potatoes onions in a curry sauce - plenty of ingredients - it is for two people as a side dish but I have it with rice and a naan as a main meal! Have eaten it many times ! Delish !!