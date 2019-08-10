By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Saag Aloo 300G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Indian Saag Aloo 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy777kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Potato in a tomato, spinach, onion and butter sauce.
  • Taste of India
  • Potatoes and spinach gently cooked with a traditional spice blend
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (38%), Tomato, Spinach, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Salt, Black Mustard Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy518kJ / 125kcal777kJ / 187kcal
Fat8.3g12.4g
Saturates3.3g5.0g
Carbohydrate9.1g13.7g
Sugars2.7g4.0g
Fibre2.1g3.1g
Protein2.3g3.5g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

It was bland. I won't buy again.

1 stars

It was bland. I won't buy again.

So disappointed.

1 stars

Such a shame! We bought Chicken Jalfrezi which was great! So I had no hesitation in picking this up to go with it. The Saag Aloo sauce was very tasty, and well made, but the potatoes were raw. Well, I’m sure they weren’t raw, but they were hard and I had to apologise to our fellow diner who had to spit it out. Save your money!

Spinach and Potato Mush

2 stars

This was very dissapointing - it resembled spinach and potato mush. The flavour was very weak I had expected it to be a bit more robust.

