Tesco Indian Saag Aloo 300G

It was bland. I won't buy again.
It was bland. I won't buy again.
So disappointed.
Such a shame! We bought Chicken Jalfrezi which was great! So I had no hesitation in picking this up to go with it. The Saag Aloo sauce was very tasty, and well made, but the potatoes were raw. Well, I’m sure they weren’t raw, but they were hard and I had to apologise to our fellow diner who had to spit it out. Save your money!
Spinach and Potato Mush
This was very dissapointing - it resembled spinach and potato mush. The flavour was very weak I had expected it to be a bit more robust.