BOL Spanish Smoky Butter Bean Stew Power Pot 450g

- Energy1679kJ 373kcal20%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars8.6g10%
- Salt1.71g29%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Spanish smoky butter bean stew power pot meal
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. Plant based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet. Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. Whatever the occasion. Eat plants, love life.
- 100% Plant
- Paul, Founder Powered
- Eat as part of a balanced die & healthy lifestyle.
- A rich Spanish inspired smoky tomato stew, packed with protein-rich butter beans, grilled red poppers and black olives
- Try telling a gorilla you can't get enough protein from plants
- We have packed this smoky Spanish stew with cannellini, red kidney and butter beans for a whopping 24g protein per pot. When coupled with millet grains, these sources of protein form a 'complete protein', meaning they contain all 9 essential amino acids providing the building blocks for the body to grow, repair and function.
- Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass, so no better reason to power up your lunch hour. The mix of beans, lentils and grains means this Power Pot also packs in 25g of fibre. You'll be over halfway towards your recommended daily fibre intake.
- Better for you, kinder to the planet
- BOL Power Pot Mexican Black Bean Chilli
- BOL Power Pot Creamy Coconut Turmeric Daal
- BOL Power Pot Piri Piri Sweet Potato & Coconut
- Check out the rest of our Power Pots
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Heat me to eat me
- Eat plants, love life
- Check out the rest of our Power Pots
- 24g high in protein
- 25g high in fibre
- 100% Plant Powered
- Nutritionally complete meal
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Butter Beans (8%), Cannellini Beans, Lentils, Red Kidney Beans, Tomato Paste, Roasted Onion Puree (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Grilled Red Peppers, Millet Grains, Kale, Red Peppers, Spanish Seasoning (Ground Spices (Paprika, Hickory Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Chilli Powder), Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Salt, Dried Onion, Demerara Sugar, Dried Oregano, Red Chilli Flakes, Cracked Black Pepper, Hickory Smoked Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings), Black Olives, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24hrs. For use by date sea top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 4 mins:
After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W: Heat for 2 mins then stir
800W: Heat for further 2 mins, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy
Careful, it's Hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the pot
Hob
Instructions: 8-10 mins:
Pour into a saucepan
Stir whilst on a medium heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
On a warm day:
Can also be enjoyed chilled (but our founder Paul is the only one who prefers it this way)
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Jazz it up with a peppery rocket salad & a drizzle of olive oil
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Getin touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48,
- Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|373
|1679
|20%
|Energy kcal
|89
|401
|20%
|Fat
|1.3g
|5.9g
|8%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|50.0g
|13%
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|8.6g
|10%
|Fibre
|5.7g
|25.7g
|Protein**
|5.4g
|24.1g
|48%
|Salt
|0.38g
|1.71g
|29%
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021