Kirsty's Beef Lasagne 400G

Easy Lasagne
Love this. I add a bit of tomato ketchup for my taste, but otherwise tasty and convenient. The only gluten and dairy free lasagne I have found.
New
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Minced Beef Bolognese (63%) [Water, Beef 25%, Chopped Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Garlic, Cloves), Cornflour, Beef Stock (Water, Beef Stock (Beef Bone, Water), Yeast Extract, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat), Agave Syrup, Dried Basil, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Oregano, Dried Thyme], Dairy Free Béchamel Sauce (25%) [Coconut Milk Preparation (Water, Coconut Cream, Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier: Sucrose Ester of Fatty Acid, Sea Salt, Colour: Carotene, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12), Cornflour, Yeast Flakes, Sea Salt], Gluten Free Lasagne Sheet (12%) [Gluten Free Flour Mix (Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Protein, Rice Starch, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Vegetable Fibre: Psyllium), Water]
Keep refrigerated. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use. Do not re-freeze.
Microwave
Instructions: 800 Watt: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid several times. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Remove film lid, take care as hot steam may escape. Serve.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake from chilled.
Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C fan oven, Gas mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 20-25 minutes. Serve.
Contains 1 serving
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal (oven baked*)
|Energy kJ
|348
|1368
|Energy kcal
|84
|330
|Fat
|2.2g
|8.6g
|(of which saturates)
|1.2g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrates
|9.7g
|38.1g
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.78g
|*Typical weight when oven baked 393g
|-
|-
WARNING! Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.
Average of 5 stars
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
