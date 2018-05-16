We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Kirsty's Beef Lasagne 400G

5(1)Write a review
Kirsty's Beef Lasagne 400G
£3.50
£8.75/kg

This 393g (Oven Baked) Meal Contains:

Energy
1368kJ
330kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

low

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

low

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.78g

medium

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Minced Beef in a Bolognese Sauce in Between Layers of Gluten Free Lasagne Sheets, Topped with a Dairy Free Béchamel Sauce.
  • Minced beef in a rich tomato sauce layered with our fresh gluten free pasta & topped with a deliciously creamy dairy free béchamel sauce
  • Hello...
  • I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
  • Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
  • Why not try...
  • Margherita Pizza
  • An allergen free pizza that tastes so good Kirsty's that the whole family wants to share it....
  • Thoughtful food
  • 330 calories 1368 kJ
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Made using British beef
  • Dairy free
  • Gluten free
  • Low in fat
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Minced Beef Bolognese (63%) [Water, Beef 25%, Chopped Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid), Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Garlic, Cloves), Cornflour, Beef Stock (Water, Beef Stock (Beef Bone, Water), Yeast Extract, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat), Agave Syrup, Dried Basil, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Oregano, Dried Thyme], Dairy Free Béchamel Sauce (25%) [Coconut Milk Preparation (Water, Coconut Cream, Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier: Sucrose Ester of Fatty Acid, Sea Salt, Colour: Carotene, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12), Cornflour, Yeast Flakes, Sea Salt], Gluten Free Lasagne Sheet (12%) [Gluten Free Flour Mix (Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Protein, Rice Starch, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Vegetable Fibre: Psyllium), Water]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800 Watt: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid several times. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Remove film lid, take care as hot steam may escape. Serve.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake from chilled.
Do not reheat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C fan oven, Gas mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 20-25 minutes. Serve.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2LW.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,

Return to

  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2LW.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,
  • R95 NXR0.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meal (oven baked*)
Energy kJ3481368
Energy kcal84330
Fat2.2g8.6g
(of which saturates)1.2g4.7g
Carbohydrates9.7g38.1g
(of which sugars)2.4g9.4g
Fibre0.9g3.5g
Protein6.0g23.6g
Salt0.45g1.78g
*Typical weight when oven baked 393g--

Safety information

WARNING! Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

View all Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Easy Lasagne

5 stars

Love this. I add a bit of tomato ketchup for my taste, but otherwise tasty and convenient. The only gluten and dairy free lasagne I have found.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here