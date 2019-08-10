By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Naan Breads 320G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Indian Naan Breads 320G
£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Offer

One naan bread
  • Energy1971kJ 468kcal
    23%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1232kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Plain naan breads.
  • A taste of India Traditionally flame baked in a tandoor style oven.
  • A taste of India Traditionally flame baked in a tandoor style oven.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Ghee [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Kalonji Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results heat in the oven. Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 3-4mins Sprinkle naan with water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Grill
Instructions: From chilled. Medium heat 3 mins Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning once. From frozen. Medium heat 4 mins Place under a pre-heated grill, turning once.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan bread (160g)
Energy1232kJ / 292kcal1971kJ / 468kcal
Fat7.3g11.7g
Saturates1.2g1.9g
Carbohydrate48.0g76.8g
Sugars2.9g4.6g
Fibre2.5g4.0g
Protein7.4g11.8g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easily the best Naan I've tried from a supermarket

5 stars

Best Naan from a supermarket and very good value. Great texture and flavour - just perfect with curry.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Microwave Pilau Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G

£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G

£ 2.00
£6.81/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here