Tesco Indian Naan Breads 320G

Easily the best Naan I've tried from a supermarket
Best Naan from a supermarket and very good value. Great texture and flavour - just perfect with curry.
* Reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1232kJ / 292kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Ghee [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Kalonji Seeds.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by date shown.
Oven
Instructions: For best results heat in the oven. Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 3-4mins Sprinkle naan with water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Grill
Instructions: From chilled. Medium heat 3 mins Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning once. From frozen. Medium heat 4 mins Place under a pre-heated grill, turning once.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
320g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One naan bread (160g)
|Energy
|1232kJ / 292kcal
|1971kJ / 468kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|48.0g
|76.8g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|4.0g
|Protein
|7.4g
|11.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
