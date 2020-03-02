By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Company Mac 'N' Cheese 400G

1.5(11)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Mac 'N' Cheese 400G
£ 1.10
£2.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2272kJ 540kcal
    27%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in a cheese and cream sauce
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Macaroni pasta smothered in an oozy, Cheddar sauce. Nice one.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta, Water, Skimmed Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3%), Cornflour, Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Mustard Powder, White Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 9 / 8 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy568kJ / 135kcal2272kJ / 540kcal
Fat4.1g16.4g
Saturates2.5g10.0g
Carbohydrate18.0g72.0g
Sugars1.6g6.4g
Fibre1.9g7.6g
Protein5.6g22.4g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

waste of money

1 stars

I bought this at weekend, , I wanted it for my lunch, it was easy to cook, as I was busy, I cooked it according to the instructions, the macarone was stuck together, so I gave it a good stir to break it up, so there would be no clumps of pasta and sad to say it still had lumps of macaroni in it, the sauce did not taste of cheese, it was slightly salty I really did not like it, so it was put in the bin, I'm still starving and will have to do something else, they really need to try it themselves before passing it to the customer

Horrible

1 stars

Didn't taste anything like macaroni, was plastic tasting, and a weird overwhelming strange taste, never again

Worst thing I've ever put in my mouth and that's s

1 stars

Worst thing I've ever put in my mouth and that's saying something

Ugg. They changed the recipe...

1 stars

I used to eat this often for a budget filling lunch. My latest delivery has just gone into bin - all six of them. New recipe: No cheese on top, less pasta, more sauce, and 100 extra calories. Stodgy, flavourless and awful.

sauce is watery

2 stars

no were near as good as the tesco's own brand 450g version, which I just had these substituted for, sauce is watery

Worst ever

1 stars

Honestly the worst mac and cheese I've ever eaten. Picked up on the way home late from hospital and i was so so disappointed. No taste at all, was like plain pasta in white sauce.

Awful

1 stars

Awful, claggy floury cheese and it wasn't macaroni pasta either. very disappointed, not at all cheesy.

Extremely bland

1 stars

I'm afraid this product is extremely bland and tasteless. I bought it so I could compare it with a 'branded' product and it didn't even come close.

Awful.

2 stars

Really salty and rubbery pasta.

Lacking

3 stars

Very bland. Needs something to give it a bit of a kick.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

