Hearty Food Company Mac 'N' Cheese 400G

waste of money
I bought this at weekend, , I wanted it for my lunch, it was easy to cook, as I was busy, I cooked it according to the instructions, the macarone was stuck together, so I gave it a good stir to break it up, so there would be no clumps of pasta and sad to say it still had lumps of macaroni in it, the sauce did not taste of cheese, it was slightly salty I really did not like it, so it was put in the bin, I'm still starving and will have to do something else, they really need to try it themselves before passing it to the customer
Horrible
Didn't taste anything like macaroni, was plastic tasting, and a weird overwhelming strange taste, never again
Worst thing I've ever put in my mouth and that's saying something
Ugg. They changed the recipe...
I used to eat this often for a budget filling lunch. My latest delivery has just gone into bin - all six of them. New recipe: No cheese on top, less pasta, more sauce, and 100 extra calories. Stodgy, flavourless and awful.
sauce is watery
no were near as good as the tesco's own brand 450g version, which I just had these substituted for, sauce is watery
Worst ever
Honestly the worst mac and cheese I've ever eaten. Picked up on the way home late from hospital and i was so so disappointed. No taste at all, was like plain pasta in white sauce.
Awful
Awful, claggy floury cheese and it wasn't macaroni pasta either. very disappointed, not at all cheesy.
Extremely bland
I'm afraid this product is extremely bland and tasteless. I bought it so I could compare it with a 'branded' product and it didn't even come close.
Awful.
Really salty and rubbery pasta.
Lacking
Very bland. Needs something to give it a bit of a kick.