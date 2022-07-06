We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kirsty's Gluten Free Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

3.8(4)Write a review
Kirsty's Gluten Free Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G
£ 3.25
£7.23/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chicken Breast Pieces in a Sweet and Sour Sauce with Pineapple Chunks & Green and Red Peppers. Served Alongside Chinese Inspired Rice.
  • Tender chicken breast pieces in a sweet and sour sauce, made with tangy pineapple chunks & green and red peppers served alongside flavoursome Chinese inspired rice.
  • Kirsty's Story...
  • I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
  • Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
  • Why not try...
  • Chicken Tikka Masala
  • Succulent chicken breast pieces in a creamy tikka sauce with green peppers, served with mildly spiced rice.
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy free
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Chinese Inspired Rice (45%) [Water, Long Grain White Rice (22%), Red Pepper, Onion, Peas, Coconut Amino, Spring Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Mirin, Garlic Puree, Salt, Ground Black Pepper], Chicken (13%) (Chicken, Salt), Water, Red Pepper (6%), Green Pepper (6%), Onion, Pineapple (4%), Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Tomato Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Coconut Amino, Caster Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800 Watt: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid several times on both compartments. Place on microwaveable plate and heat on full power for 5 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Remove film lid, take care as hot steam may escape. Stir and serve.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results microwave from chilled.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C fan oven, Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 20 minutes.
Stir and serve.

Produce of

Made in the UK with chickens from farms certificated to animal welfare schemes

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2SG.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,

Return to

  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
  • Harrogate,
  • HG3 2SG.
  • Kirsty's EU,
  • 29 Patrick Street,
  • Kilkenny,
  • R95 NXRO.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meal (microwaved)*
Energy kJ397kJ1678kJ
Energy kcal94kcal399kcal
Fat3.2g13.7g
(of which saturates)0.7g2.8g
Carbohydrate9.8g41.6g
(of which sugars)4.6g19.3g
Fibre1.3g5.6g
Protein5.8g24.7g
Salt0.27g1.16g
*Typical weight when microwaved 423g--

Safety information

WARNING! Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointed

2 stars

I haven't been able to find a sweet & sour meal since I was diagnosed with Coeliac Disease about 13 years ago and thought I would try this. I did not like it as it had too much green and red pepper and onion in it. The chicken was lovely though.

Need bigger range from kirsty

4 stars

Another great product from Kirsty ,perhaps a little more meat. Need more products from this supplier

Too hot for me

4 stars

There were lovely big chunks of chicken and the sauce was full of flavour. Unfortunately for me it was too hot and I couldn't eat it all but for those of you who like a medium to hot curry I'm sure it will be fine.

Very tasty!! Certainly will be buying again.

5 stars

Very tasty!! Certainly will be buying again.

