Kirsty's Gluten Free Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

Disappointed
I haven't been able to find a sweet & sour meal since I was diagnosed with Coeliac Disease about 13 years ago and thought I would try this. I did not like it as it had too much green and red pepper and onion in it. The chicken was lovely though.
Need bigger range from kirsty
Another great product from Kirsty ,perhaps a little more meat. Need more products from this supplier
Too hot for me
There were lovely big chunks of chicken and the sauce was full of flavour. Unfortunately for me it was too hot and I couldn't eat it all but for those of you who like a medium to hot curry I'm sure it will be fine.
Very tasty!! Certainly will be buying again.
Very tasty!! Certainly will be buying again.