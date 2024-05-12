We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Paprika roasted butternut squash with a cannellini bean & white wine stew 380g

Root & Soul Paprika roasted butternut squash with a cannellini bean & white wine stew 380g

£4.25

£11.18/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
287kcal
1203kJ
14%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.6g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

low

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 84kcal

Butternut squash wedges with a cannellini bean sauce, cavolo nero, white wine and a Pecorino cheese topping.
Modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show.Garlic, lemon & oregano roasted butternut squash wedges with cannellini bean, cavolo nero & Pecorino cheese sprinkle in a white wine stew. Perfect as a meal or a side dish.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (60%), Cannellini Beans, Tomato Purée, Tomato Passata, Onion, Cavolo Nero (5%), Tomato, Carrot, Celery, White Wine, Pecorino Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Salt, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Flakes, Cracked Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380ge

