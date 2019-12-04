Tesco Finest Creamy Mash 450G

This was realy slimy and distasteful
This was realy slimy and distasteful
More Please
Delicious better than homemade and no peeling boiling or pans to wash
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 129kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk) (5%), Sea Salt, White Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W 6 mins / 900W 5 ½ mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W)/2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 800W 9 1/2 mins / 900W / 9 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
450g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (215g**)
|Energy
|537kJ / 129kcal
|1155kJ / 277kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.4g
|26.7g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwave heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwave heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 430g.
|-
|-
