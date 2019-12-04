By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Creamy Mash 450G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Creamy Mash 450G
£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1155kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates10.3g
    52%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato blended with double cream and butter.
  • Smooth, fluffy mash with double cream and rich butter Fluffy potatoes make wonderful mash. We use rich, indulgent butter and double cream for a smooth and luxurious finish.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk) (5%), Sea Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W 6 mins / 900W 5 ½ mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W)/2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W 9 1/2 mins / 900W / 9 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (215g**)
Energy537kJ / 129kcal1155kJ / 277kcal
Fat7.6g16.3g
Saturates4.8g10.3g
Carbohydrate12.4g26.7g
Sugars1.8g3.9g
Fibre1.6g3.4g
Protein1.9g4.1g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 430g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This was realy slimy and distasteful

1 stars

This was realy slimy and distasteful

More Please

5 stars

Delicious better than homemade and no peeling boiling or pans to wash

