New
Bonny Doon Vineyard Cigare Volant 75Cl

5(1)
£19.00

£19.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Red WineWhat on earth are those strange lights in the sky?!Official investigation underway
"Beam of light paralyzed them”Grape varieties65% Grenache18% Syrah15% Cinsaut2% Petite sirahThe flying cigarRed blendMinor oak impact more berries, less wood
Origin: after a spate of reports of extraterrestrial visitors to France, the village of Châteauneuf-du-pape of the Rhône valley, passes laws forbidding flying cigar landings, take offs, and flyovers, circa 1954.An homage made since 1984, 37th voyage,Bonny Doon Vineyard has always taken an uncommonly holistic approach to viticulture and winemaking, seeking to learn and harness the power of the land and cosmos to create wines of repute and delight. Our multi-generational adventure among the vines continues to evolve as we work to create balanced, mindful, and phenomenal wine, celebrating the finest expressions of space, time & flavor the earth has to offer.
Appellation California's central coast cool Mediterranean climate
Gluten FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 750ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Grape Variety

Cinsault, Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Wine Maker

Randall Grahm

Producer

Bonny Doon

Region of Origin

California

Country

United States

Preparation and Usage

Serve: 60-64 °F

Type of Closure

Screwcap

