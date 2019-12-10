Barefoot Merlot 75Cl

DONT DO IT!!!!
Never have I tasted a red wine so disgusting!!! Smelt ok but didn't taste great and then a bitter chemical after taste it was truly awful and not drinkable. I wouldn't even be brave enough to use in cooking so disposed of it down the sink. It's now put me off buying any barefoot wines as I cant believe they can sell something so bad. YUK!!!
Very nice, quite smooth, easy to drink.
Very nice, quite smooth, easy to drink.
Fabulous
Nicest, smoothest, most palatable red wine I have ever tried...
Excellent wine
Very easy to drink. Favoured by my wife. Very reasonable price. Will definitely buy again.
It's a Gem
We always buy this wine when it's on offer. It's great value for the money.
great wine at the price
Only tasted 1 bottle which at £6.50 was great value - there's no apparent year on the label (apart from the gold medal sticker for 2014 ) and don't be put off by the Tesco description of ' light and fruity ' , this is a seriously dark full bodied wine , if just a little sweet.
Lovely Stuff!
Loved the Merlot. Full bodied yet smooth. I've had Barefoot wines before and this is one of the best.
Really Like This
I don't need an excuse or red meat to drink this wine This wine has all the flavours I like: soft fruit with that smooth chocolatey texture that just slides down the throat.............. Delicious! Very smooth and extremely moorish
Beautiful wine.
I buy this wine on a regular basis it's a great favourite of my husband and myself. I would highly reccomend it.
Excellent
Excellent full flavoured merlot. Nice colour and really smooth taste