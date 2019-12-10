By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Merlot 75Cl

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Californian Wine
  • Barefoot Merlot is packed with the tempting flavours of blackberry, raspberry and chocolate and is silky smooth. Great served with beef, poultry, pasta with tomato sauces, cheese and dessert.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • 2014 Denver International Wine Competition U.S.A. - E.U. - gold medal
  • Consistent quality, proven value
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The perfect combo of cherry, boysenberry, plum and chocolate flavours. Raised right, it's well rounded with mild tannins.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The winemakers hand chose the yeast and used warm fermentation processes which provided great colour, structure and fruit characters to this wine. The storage in stainless steel tank preserved aromas and flavours. Nice ripe fruit devoid of greens, warm fermentation conditions and just the right amount of care and handling result in delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • Once the warm weather came in June and July, the grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. Grapes were harvested a little later between August and September.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA.,
  • U.S.A. 95354.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1OQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1OQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

DONT DO IT!!!!

1 stars

Never have I tasted a red wine so disgusting!!! Smelt ok but didn't taste great and then a bitter chemical after taste it was truly awful and not drinkable. I wouldn't even be brave enough to use in cooking so disposed of it down the sink. It's now put me off buying any barefoot wines as I cant believe they can sell something so bad. YUK!!!

Very nice, quite smooth, easy to drink.

4 stars

Very nice, quite smooth, easy to drink.

Fabulous

5 stars

Nicest, smoothest, most palatable red wine I have ever tried...

Excellent wine

5 stars

Very easy to drink. Favoured by my wife. Very reasonable price. Will definitely buy again.

It's a Gem

5 stars

We always buy this wine when it's on offer. It's great value for the money.

great wine at the price

5 stars

Only tasted 1 bottle which at £6.50 was great value - there's no apparent year on the label (apart from the gold medal sticker for 2014 ) and don't be put off by the Tesco description of ' light and fruity ' , this is a seriously dark full bodied wine , if just a little sweet.

Lovely Stuff!

5 stars

Loved the Merlot. Full bodied yet smooth. I've had Barefoot wines before and this is one of the best.

Really Like This

4 stars

I don't need an excuse or red meat to drink this wine This wine has all the flavours I like: soft fruit with that smooth chocolatey texture that just slides down the throat.............. Delicious! Very smooth and extremely moorish

Beautiful wine.

5 stars

I buy this wine on a regular basis it's a great favourite of my husband and myself. I would highly reccomend it.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent full flavoured merlot. Nice colour and really smooth taste

