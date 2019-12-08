By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo 75Cl

4(66)Write a review
Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Australian Wine
  • Aromas: black berry and raspberries
  • Flavours: sweet jammy fruit, vanilla & chocolate
  • For 3 generations the Casella family has been making wine at their winery in the small town of Yenda, situated in South Eastern Australia. It is here that [yellow tail] is created with a simple purpose in mind; to make great wine that everyone can enjoy.
  • [Yellow tail] is everything a great wine should be. It's approachable, fresh, flavoursome and has a personality all its own.
  • Wine South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas: black berry and raspberries, Flavours: sweet jammy fruit, vanilla & chocolate

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy at a sunny BBQ or with friends. Try it chilled!

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF.

Distributor address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambs,
  • CB22 4QH.

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambs,
  • CB22 4QH.
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

66 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best red wine @ tesco !

5 stars

Jammy roo is the best red wine I have had by far! cheap & so yummaaaaay! Best with lamb steak!

Delicious Wine

4 stars

Myself and my husband tend to only like a good Shiraz, and over the last year have been enjoying Jam Shed Shiraz. However, when I was last in Tesco, a member of staff said that this was similar. I decided to give it a go. It is sweeter than Jam Shed, but it is equally drinkable, and delicious with pork or duck. It will divide opinion, as it is sweet, though it is very smooth and makes a nice change. If this is too sweet, then try Jam Shed as that's a really good Shiraz in my opinion!

Sweet Red Wine

5 stars

Really lovely full bodied sweet red wine. Gorgeous.

Best red wine ever !

5 stars

Best red wine ever !

juicy jammy red roo

5 stars

it is what it says its like drinking a heavy berry jam! slightly sweet and super when chilled. easy to drink, keeps well when opened. vegan friendly. best wine i have had in a long time.

Jammy Red Roo - Yummy Red Too

5 stars

Love the Yellow Tail wines. The jammy red roo is now favourite. As the title suggests it’s yummy red too. Perfect for all occasions. Excellent Tesco for having this on the wine shelf. Thank you.

You'll like it or hate it

3 stars

The clue is in the name - it's jammy, therefore sweet. Very much a personal thing - it's very easy drinking, but too sweet for me, can totally understand how it divides opinion though. Chilled in the summer would be fun.. room temp on a wet autumn evening, not so good.

Beware 'jammy'

1 stars

Beware the title 'jammy'. It was very sweet, and not at all what I wanted from a red wine.

Really tasty and great with food

5 stars

Loved this wine! Really fruity. Great value I think.

Absolutely love this wine. It is rather sweet but

5 stars

Absolutely love this wine. It is rather sweet but full of flavour. If you are like me and like a sweeter wine more than dry this would suit.

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

