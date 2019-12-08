Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo 75Cl

Best red wine @ tesco !
Jammy roo is the best red wine I have had by far! cheap & so yummaaaaay! Best with lamb steak!
Delicious Wine
Myself and my husband tend to only like a good Shiraz, and over the last year have been enjoying Jam Shed Shiraz. However, when I was last in Tesco, a member of staff said that this was similar. I decided to give it a go. It is sweeter than Jam Shed, but it is equally drinkable, and delicious with pork or duck. It will divide opinion, as it is sweet, though it is very smooth and makes a nice change. If this is too sweet, then try Jam Shed as that's a really good Shiraz in my opinion!
Sweet Red Wine
Really lovely full bodied sweet red wine. Gorgeous.
Best red wine ever !
juicy jammy red roo
it is what it says its like drinking a heavy berry jam! slightly sweet and super when chilled. easy to drink, keeps well when opened. vegan friendly. best wine i have had in a long time.
Jammy Red Roo - Yummy Red Too
Love the Yellow Tail wines. The jammy red roo is now favourite. As the title suggests it’s yummy red too. Perfect for all occasions. Excellent Tesco for having this on the wine shelf. Thank you.
You'll like it or hate it
The clue is in the name - it's jammy, therefore sweet. Very much a personal thing - it's very easy drinking, but too sweet for me, can totally understand how it divides opinion though. Chilled in the summer would be fun.. room temp on a wet autumn evening, not so good.
Beware 'jammy'
Beware the title 'jammy'. It was very sweet, and not at all what I wanted from a red wine.
Really tasty and great with food
Loved this wine! Really fruity. Great value I think.
Absolutely love this wine. It is rather sweet but
Absolutely love this wine. It is rather sweet but full of flavour. If you are like me and like a sweeter wine more than dry this would suit.